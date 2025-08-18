MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 17, 2025 5:25 am - Systems Integrator Nor-Tech Named HPE Authorized Business Solution Provider for High Performance Technology

Minneapolis, MN, August 16, 2025 -- Nor-Tech, a leading systems integrator of high-performance computing solutions, just announced that it has been designated an HPE Authorized Business Solution Provider for High Performance Technology. This recognition further validates Nor-Tech's advanced expertise in designing, integrating and delivering turnkey HPC systems powered by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) infrastructure.

The new designation reinforces Nor-Tech's role as a trusted partner for organizations that require optimized, scalable compute solutions for demanding workloads in engineering, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), simulation, research and beyond.

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, "Our partnership with HPE is a natural extension of our commitment to quality, performance and reliability. As an HPE Authorized Business Solution Provider, we're positioned to deliver even more value to our clients with fully integrated HPE-powered clusters and workstations-always tested, validated and ready to deploy."

Through this partnership, Nor-Tech leverages HPE's cutting-edge technology to expand its portfolio of ready-to-deploy HPC clusters and workstations, providing organizations with the performance, scalability and reliability they need-without the delays and integration challenges often associated with large-scale computing deployments.

To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000 or visit Sign up for a demo of high-performance hardware and software at

Nor-Tech is on CRN's list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell and Supermicro and is also a member of Hyperion Research's prestigious HPC Technical Computing Advisory Panel. The company is a complete high-performance computer solution provider for two Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech's high-performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Contracts include: Minnesota State IT, University of Wisconsin System, and NASA SEWP V.