GALA VIKING V8 - Premium Ribs Now In Greece And Cyprus

The GALA VIKING V8 (ORCA Hypalon tube) RIB combines aluminium hull strength with Hypalon durability. Available in Greece and Cyprus through Gaelix Marine Service, it's ideal for private owners and charter companies seeking safety and performance.

The GALA VIKING V8 (ORCA Hypalon tube) is a premium RIB designed for anyone who loves safe, reliable, and enjoyable boating. Available in Greece and Cyprus through Gaelix Marine Service, this RIB combines a strong aluminium hull with durable ORCA Hypalon tubes, making it ideal for both private owners and charter companies who want performance without compromising comfort or safety.

Comfort, Performance, and Versatility

Whether you are taking family and friends out for a relaxing day on the water, exploring coastal areas, or managing a professional charter operation, the VIKING V8 excels in all situations. Its lightweight design and responsive handling make it easy to manoeuvre, even in challenging sea conditions. The RIB provides smooth rides and excellent stability, ensuring that everyone on board feels secure and confident.

The ORCA Hypalon tubes are UV-resistant, puncture-proof, and exceptionally durable, offering peace of mind for long-term use. Meanwhile, the aluminium hull gives the VIKING V8 superior strength, allowing it to withstand rough waters while maintaining performance and safety. This combination of materials creates a boat that is both robust and comfortable, perfect for family outings, leisure cruises, or professional charter services.

Ideal for family trips, adventure cruises, and professional charter use

Lightweight and easy to handle, even for less experienced operators

Durable construction that resists sun, salt, and everyday wear and tear

Why Choose Gaelix Marine Service

As the exclusive Gala representative in Greece and Cyprus, Gaelix Marine Service ensures that every VIKING V8 is fully equipped and ready for action. Customers benefit from:

A full range of GALA RIBs and inflatable boats

Original spare parts and accessories for maintenance and upgrades

Friendly and knowledgeable support from an experienced team

Expert advice to help you choose the right configuration for your needs

“The Viking V8 is a RIB that makes boating simple and fun. It's strong, reliable, and enjoyable for everyone on board,” says Dimitris Ygropoulos, Director at Gaelix Marine Service.

About Gaelix Marine Service

Gaelix Marine Service has been helping boat owners in Greece and Cyprus enjoy the sea with confidence and safety. From premium GALA RIBs and inflatable boats to tender handling systems and marine safety equipment, the company focuses on reliability, quality, and excellent service.

Whether you are buying your first RIB or managing a fleet of charter boats, Gaelix Marine Service ensures that everything functions smoothly, allowing you to focus on enjoying your time on the water. Their team of experts provides professional guidance, fast delivery, and ongoing support, making boating simpler and more enjoyable for everyone.

With the VIKING V8, Gaelix Marine Service offers a RIB that combines aluminium strength, Hypalon durability, and expert design, delivering a versatile and dependable boat that meets the needs of both private and professional operators.

