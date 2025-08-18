Radiofrequency Ablation Device Market To Reach US$11.03B By 2033 At 10.51% CAGR

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 17, 2025 11:07 pm - The Radiofrequency Ablation Device Market is projected to reach US$11.03B by 2033 from US$4.49B in 2024 at a 10.51% CAGR, driven by rising cardiovascular and chronic disease prevalence, demand for minimally invasive procedures, and increasing atrial.

Radiofrequency Ablation Device Market Size and Forecast for 2025

The Radiofrequency Ablation Device Market is projected to grow from $4.49 billion in 2024 to $11.03 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.51% from 2025 to 2033. The main factors propelling this market expansion are the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), as well as the growing desire for minimally invasive procedures. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), by 2060, an estimated 17.9 million individuals in Europe and 12 million in the United States are expected to be affected by atrial fibrillation (AF).

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Dynamics

The radiofrequency ablation devices market is experiencing an increase in revenue due to the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases, particularly cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). According to the World Health Organization (2023), CVDs are the leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for an estimated 17.9 million deaths each year. These diseases are a group of disorders that specifically affect the heart and blood vessels.

Some common types of CVDs include coronary heart disease, rheumatic heart disease, and cerebrovascular disease. Additionally, data from the World Heart Foundation indicates that by 2030, nearly 14 to 17 million people in the European Union will be living with atrial fibrillation (AFib), while the United States will see numbers reaching 12 million. Radiofrequency ablation is a popular treatment method for AFib. As a result, the increasing global prevalence of cardiovascular diseases like atrial fibrillation is expected to drive demand for radiofrequency ablation devices, contributing to the growth of the market.



Key information covered in the report

Base Year - 2024

Historical Period - 2020-2024

Market Forecast - 2025-2033

Market - US$ Billion

Another significant factor contributing to the growth of the radiofrequency ablation devices market is the rising prevalence of various cancers. Liver cancer is among the most common types of cancer for which radiofrequency ablation is utilized as a treatment option. According to the GLOBOCAN 2020 study, there were around 830,180 liver cancer-related deaths and 905,677 new cases globally in 2020. While radiofrequency ablation is not typically the primary treatment for cancer, it is often used as an adjunctive therapy or on a case-by-case basis. Thus, as the prevalence of cancers with different etiologies rises, the demand for radiofrequency ablation devices is also expected to increase, further propelling market growth during the forecast period.

However, there are some restraints to the growth of the radiofrequency ablation devices market, including risks associated with the procedure and limited ablation zones for cancer treatment.

Additionally, the market suffered a temporary setback due to lockdown restrictions implemented to contain the spread of COVID-19. These measures included the suspension of numerous elective procedures and outpatient visits, which diminished the demand for radiofrequency ablation devices as many procedures were classified as non-essential during the initial lockdown period. Despite this, the market for RF ablation devices is now on the path to recovery, with the resumption of various healthcare services facilitated by the approval and distribution of multiple COVID-19 vaccines worldwide. This offers a positive outlook for the radiofrequency ablation devices market in the forecast period.

How Limited Skilled Healthcare Professionals Impede the Growth of the Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market?

In 2022, there was a 22% shortfall of qualified radiofrequency (RF) ablation specialists, according to the American Society of Anesthesiologists. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, as of 2023, only 35% of interventional radiologists are trained in advanced RF ablation techniques. Between 2020 and 2022, training costs for RF ablation procedures increased by 45%, which has limited adoption in smaller healthcare facilities, as noted by the Society of Interventional Radiology. As of 2023, RF ablation equipment typically costs between $85,000 and $175,000. Additionally, Medicare reimbursement covers only 60-70% of the total procedure cost, according to CMS data from 2022.

Investment in RF ablation equipment by hospitals decreased by 18% in 2022 due to budget constraints. Reports of adverse events associated with RF ablation operations increased by 15% between 2020 and 2022, according to the FDA. Clinical studies indicated complication rates of 4.7% for cardiac RF ablation procedures (American Heart Association, 2023), while technical failure rates of 8.3% were reported in complex tumor ablation cases (Journal of Interventional Radiology, 2022). The average FDA approval time for new RF ablation devices was 18 months in 2022, compared to 12 months for other medical devices. Moreover, regulatory compliance costs increased by 28% from 2020 to 2023, according to the Medical Device Manufacturers Association.

Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Trends

Expansion of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Driving Outpatient Shift

In 2023, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) performed 26.7 million procedures, with radiofrequency (RF) ablation identified by industry associations as a key candidate for transitioning from hospitals to outpatient settings. The scientific statement from the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) and the American College of Cardiology (ACC) confirms that same-day discharge after intracardiac ablation has low complication rates, supporting wider outpatient use. Additionally, it is anticipated that Medicare's move to exclude many codes from its inpatient-only list will help to align the interests of payers, providers, and patients by boosting outpatient surgery volumes by 18% by 2033.

Value-Based Care and Expanded Reimbursement Models

For percutaneous thyroid nodule ablation, new Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) codes 60660 and 60661 with relative value units (RVUs) of 5.75 and 4.25, respectively, will go into effect in January 2025. These codes enhance revenue visibility for providers. Meanwhile, several European payers are now reimbursing RF ablation under bundled Diagnosis-Related Group (DRG) frameworks designed to reduce total episode costs. In the U.S., value-based arrangements reward the avoidance of antiarrhythmic drug toxicity. Improved economic conditions are strengthening hospitals' intent to purchase and encouraging the expansion of ASCs.

North America Dominates the Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market During the Forecast Period

Throughout the forecast period, North America is expected to maintain a significant share of revenue in the global radiofrequency ablation devices market. This dominance is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, high purchasing power, a high prevalence of cancer, and government support for quality healthcare. According to the American Cancer Society, there will be roughly 606,880 cancer-related deaths and 1,762,450 new cases diagnosed.



In contrast, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to have the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This growth is likely to be fueled by the introduction of advanced technologies, such as multi-needle electrodes, which provide advantages in portability, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific market is benefiting from rising disposable incomes, improved healthcare infrastructure, and the rapidly growing economies of emerging markets in China and India.