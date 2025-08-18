403
Palestinian Foreign Ministry Condemns Netanyahu's West Bank Incursion
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned on Sunday the provocative incursion by the Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into the West Bank, deeming it as an act hindering the establishment of an independent State of Palestine.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned in a statement "Netanyahu's incursion into the occupied West Bank and called for the immediate implementation of the New York Declaration."
The New York Declaration calls for the implementation of the Two-State solution and the end of the brutal Israeli occupation war on the Gaza Strip
It strongly condemned "Netanyahu's provocative incursion into the illegal settlement of "Ofra" and his rejection of a Palestinian state."
"It considers these actions an attempt to entrench a settler-colonial, apartheid regime through genocide, displacement, and annexation, while encouraging settler terrorism, disregarding international law, and fueling a vicious cycle of wars," the statement added.
The Ministry urged the international community to confront escalating calls for the annexation of the West Bank, and to advance broader recognition of the State of Palestine, including its full UN membership.
It called for "stronger international and European measures to protect the two-state solution, impose sanctions on the occupation regime, and intensify pressure to immediately end genocide, starvation, displacement, and annexation, while ensuring the swift implementation of the New York Declaration." (end)
