403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Blames Biden for Making Russia-China Allies
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has accused former President Joe Biden of unintentionally driving Russia and China into a closer alliance, calling the move a strategic misstep with global consequences. The remarks followed Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, where the two leaders focused on resolving the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
In an interview with media, Trump responded to questions about Western sanctions targeting Russia and his recent warning to penalize nations like India and China for importing Russian energy.
“He [Biden] did something that was unthinkable. He drove China and Russia together. That’s not good… it’s the one thing you didn’t want to do. Because they are basically natural enemies,” Trump told a television and radio host.
The U.S. president elaborated on China’s need for additional territory to support its massive population, suggesting that Russia’s vast land could serve that purpose. However, he argued, “because of pure stupidity, they were driven together.”
Biden’s foreign policy had taken a dual-adversarial approach, targeting both Moscow and Beijing with sweeping measures. Washington imposed tough sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine, while clamping down on exports of sensitive technologies—such as semiconductors and AI—to China.
In response, both countries condemned the sanctions as unilateral and illegal, accusing the U.S. of economic coercion and violating international norms. Since then, Russia and China have tightened their cooperation in energy and trade, with Moscow rerouting oil and gas exports eastward and bilateral trade hitting record levels in 2023 and 2024.
The two nations have also moved to bypass the U.S. dollar in cross-border payments, opting instead to settle transactions in local currencies—a sign of their intent to sidestep Western-controlled financial systems.
Since returning to office in January, Trump has maintained a hard line on China, rolling out new tariffs on Chinese imports. In contrast, his administration has avoided new sanctions on Russia. Trump characterized Friday’s meeting with Putin as “very productive” and said it achieved “great progress.”
In an interview with media, Trump responded to questions about Western sanctions targeting Russia and his recent warning to penalize nations like India and China for importing Russian energy.
“He [Biden] did something that was unthinkable. He drove China and Russia together. That’s not good… it’s the one thing you didn’t want to do. Because they are basically natural enemies,” Trump told a television and radio host.
The U.S. president elaborated on China’s need for additional territory to support its massive population, suggesting that Russia’s vast land could serve that purpose. However, he argued, “because of pure stupidity, they were driven together.”
Biden’s foreign policy had taken a dual-adversarial approach, targeting both Moscow and Beijing with sweeping measures. Washington imposed tough sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine, while clamping down on exports of sensitive technologies—such as semiconductors and AI—to China.
In response, both countries condemned the sanctions as unilateral and illegal, accusing the U.S. of economic coercion and violating international norms. Since then, Russia and China have tightened their cooperation in energy and trade, with Moscow rerouting oil and gas exports eastward and bilateral trade hitting record levels in 2023 and 2024.
The two nations have also moved to bypass the U.S. dollar in cross-border payments, opting instead to settle transactions in local currencies—a sign of their intent to sidestep Western-controlled financial systems.
Since returning to office in January, Trump has maintained a hard line on China, rolling out new tariffs on Chinese imports. In contrast, his administration has avoided new sanctions on Russia. Trump characterized Friday’s meeting with Putin as “very productive” and said it achieved “great progress.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment