DPS Modern Indian School Marks Independence Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: DPS Modern Indian School celebrated India's 79th Independence Day with patriotic fervour and cultural splendour. Amidst an atmosphere of pride and reverence, the Chief Guest Yasir Nainar, President DPS Modern Indian School unfurled the tricolour in the presence of esteemed gathering and all joined in unison in the rendition of the National Anthem.

In his address, he paid tribute to the nation's freedom fighters, praised the dedication of the armed forces, and highlighted values of resilience, sustainability, diligence, and integrity. Describing India as a“power to reckon with,” he expressed gratitude to Qatar for its warmth and respect for cultural traditions, and highlighted education's role in shaping young minds for positive change.

The cultural programme unfolded as a vibrant mosaic of poetry recital, patriotic song, and colourful dance that stirred patriotic pride and left the audience profoundly inspired.