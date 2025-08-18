DPS Modern Indian School Marks Independence Day
Doha, Qatar: DPS Modern Indian School celebrated India's 79th Independence Day with patriotic fervour and cultural splendour. Amidst an atmosphere of pride and reverence, the Chief Guest Yasir Nainar, President DPS Modern Indian School unfurled the tricolour in the presence of esteemed gathering and all joined in unison in the rendition of the National Anthem.
In his address, he paid tribute to the nation's freedom fighters, praised the dedication of the armed forces, and highlighted values of resilience, sustainability, diligence, and integrity. Describing India as a“power to reckon with,” he expressed gratitude to Qatar for its warmth and respect for cultural traditions, and highlighted education's role in shaping young minds for positive change.
The cultural programme unfolded as a vibrant mosaic of poetry recital, patriotic song, and colourful dance that stirred patriotic pride and left the audience profoundly inspired.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment