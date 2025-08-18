Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
DPS Modern Indian School Marks Independence Day

DPS Modern Indian School Marks Independence Day


2025-08-18 03:02:23
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: DPS Modern Indian School celebrated India's 79th Independence Day with patriotic fervour and cultural splendour. Amidst an atmosphere of pride and reverence, the Chief Guest Yasir Nainar, President DPS Modern Indian School unfurled the tricolour in the presence of esteemed gathering and all joined in unison in the rendition of the National Anthem.

In his address, he paid tribute to the nation's freedom fighters, praised the dedication of the armed forces, and highlighted values of resilience, sustainability, diligence, and integrity. Describing India as a“power to reckon with,” he expressed gratitude to Qatar for its warmth and respect for cultural traditions, and highlighted education's role in shaping young minds for positive change.

The cultural programme unfolded as a vibrant mosaic of poetry recital, patriotic song, and colourful dance that stirred patriotic pride and left the audience profoundly inspired.

MENAFN18082025000063011010ID1109940243

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search