Back-To-School Campaign At Al Asmakh Mall, Barwa Plaza Mall
Al Asmakh Mall and Barwa Plaza Mall have officially launched their highly anticipated Back-to-School Campaign, offering shoppers a chance to win a brand-new Suzuki Jimny, sponsored by Suzuki Teyseer Motors. As part of this exciting promotion, customers who spend QR350 or more at participating outlets including Centrepoint, Max, Home Centre, Home Box, and Shoexpress at either Al Asmakh Mall or Barwa Plaza Mall will be automatically entered into an e-raffle draw for a chance to win the popular Jimny car. The campaign, designed to reward loyal customers and add excitement to the back to school shopping season, runs until September 20, 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment