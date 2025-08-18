Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Back-To-School Campaign At Al Asmakh Mall, Barwa Plaza Mall

2025-08-18 03:02:22
Al Asmakh Mall and Barwa Plaza Mall have officially launched their highly anticipated Back-to-School Campaign, offering shoppers a chance to win a brand-new Suzuki Jimny, sponsored by Suzuki Teyseer Motors. As part of this exciting promotion, customers who spend QR350 or more at participating outlets including Centrepoint, Max, Home Centre, Home Box, and Shoexpress at either Al Asmakh Mall or Barwa Plaza Mall will be automatically entered into an e-raffle draw for a chance to win the popular Jimny car. The campaign, designed to reward loyal customers and add excitement to the back to school shopping season, runs until September 20, 2025.

