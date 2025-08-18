STEM 2025 Summer Programme Concludes With Honours For Participants

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Society of Engineers, in collaboration with the Qatar Scientific Club and under the esteemed patronage of the Ministry of Sports and Youth, concluded the STEM 2025 Summer Programme with an official closing ceremony.

The event celebrated the success of the programme's inaugural edition, which marked a milestone as the first hands-on initiative focused on youth-led innovation projects in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

The closing ceremony was held in the presence of Yasser bin Abdullah bin Ahmed Al-Jamal, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports and Youth, along with Fawaz Al-Musaifri, Director of Youth Centers Affairs, Eng. Amina Mohammed Al-Naama, Chairperson of the Qatar Society of Engineers, Eng. Abdulrahman Saleh Khamis, Deputy Executive Director of the Qatar Scientific Club, and several members of the society.

During the event, participating Qatari youth-both male and female-were honored, alongside the programme's trainers, organisers, and volunteers. The celebratory atmosphere reflected the wide acclaim and substantial success of the programme's debut edition.

In her speech, Eng. Amina Mohammed Al-Naama expressed pride in the programme's outcomes, stating:“This STEM programme is the first of its kind in launching youth-driven innovation projects, presented by the Qatar Society of Engineers in collaboration with the Qatar Scientific Club, and under the supervision of the Ministry of Social Development and Family. It is more than just a summer activity-it is a journey of exploration and creativity, combining scientific knowledge with practical application to empower a generation capable of thinking, innovating, and leading the future, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

She extended her sincere appreciation to the Ministry of Sports and Youth, the Ministry of Social Development and Family, the Qatar Scientific Club, parents, and everyone who contributed to the programme's success.

Eng. Abdulrahman Saleh Khamis praised the fruitful collaboration, emphasizing that the programme targeted pre-university students, making it a vital guiding experience toward scientific and engineering disciplines.