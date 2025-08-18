QFFD, QRCS Enhance Health Services For Rohingya Refugees In Bangladesh

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With the support of Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the implementation of Qatar Red Crescent(QRCs), a new humanitarian project has been launched to improve and expand the quality of healthcare services at the field hospital for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, in cooperation with the Bangladesh Red Crescent.

This project comes as part of ongoing efforts to enhance health conditions in the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, which host more than one million refugees living in harsh humanitarian and living conditions.

Implemented in collaboration with Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), the project is part of the ongoing efforts to improve health conditions at the Rohingya refugee camps of Cox's Bazar, which host more than one million refugees amid harsh living and humanitarian conditions.



The core of the project is to operate the BDRCS field hospital for 2 years, ensuring the continuity of basic and specialized health care services for refugees and host communities. The project targets more than 150,000 beneficiaries, providing emergency medical care, reproductive health, maternal and child health care, dental care, and psychosocial support, while enhancing the field hospital's infrastructure and capacity.

Also, the project will establish an epidemic emergency preparedness and response hub, to boost disease monitoring and rapid response to potential outbreaks, given the overpopulation at camps and ongoing epidemic-related challenges.

The project represents an effective model of humanitarian partnership between national and international organizations, combining the field expertise of BDRCS with the technical and financial support provided by QFFD and QRCS, which helps strengthen the local health system and make it more crisis-proof.

As an active response to urgent health needs, this intervention is inspired by Qatar's commitment to the principle of humanitarian solidarity, as well as its constant efforts to improve the lives of the most vulnerable people, particularly in zones of protracted conflicts and humanitarian disasters.