Update Regarding Certain Indications Of Interest Relating To Potential Strategic Transactions

AALBORG, Denmark, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously communicated in the prospectus, dated 2 December 2024, issued in connection with Asetek A/S' ("Asetek" or the "Company") rights issue at the end of 2024 and in Asetek's Q1 2025 report, dated 28 April 2025, Asetek has received an indication of interest concerning its Liquid Cooling business.

Further to this, Asetek has received certain additional indications of interest relating also to other potential strategic transactions involving the Company. The Company is engaged in discussions with relevant parties, which remain at a preliminary stage.

Discussions are ongoing and no definitive agreement in relation to any such potential transaction has been entered into, and there is no certainty that any such potential transaction will be completed.

Asetek has no further comments to make at this stage and refers to its normal procedure for the prompt provision of information to the financial market. Further information will be announced when and if required.

For questions or further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen, CFO

+45 2080 7200

[email protected]

About Asetek:

Asetek (ASTK), is a developer and manufacturer of high-quality gaming hardware. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China and Taiwan.

