George C. Chaconas Of Performance Brokerage Services Advises On The Sale Of Harley-Davidson Of Carroll In Iowa

Over the years, Terry has been deeply involved in the local community. He played an active role in the annual Marilyn Ruchti Golf Tournament for cancer, named in honor of his mother. The tournament honors Marilyn Ruchti's legacy and supports those affected by cancer, reflecting her long history of service to St. Anthony Regional Hospital.

Terry Ruchti shared, "Thank you, Courtney Bernhard and the entire Performance Brokerage team for making the sale of my Harley-Davidson dealership to Steven Towers easy and successful. Your professionalism far exceeded our expectations, from the due diligence and amount of work in preparing for the sale, to the final closing day, through the quality of service that you and the team at Performance Brokerage Services provided. Thank you."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. George C. Chaconas, Senior Partner, Courtney A. Bernhard, Partner, and Juan C. Pardo, Partner of the Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

George Chaconas commented, "Having recently helped Steven Towers acquire his first three Harley-Davidson dealerships, it was both a pleasure and an honor to assist him with his fourth, Harley-Davidson of Carroll in Iowa. We had the privilege of exclusively representing the seller, Terry Ruchti, throughout the process. Steven conducted himself as a true professional, working closely with his team to ensure a smooth transaction. This deal was truly a team effort. I'd like to recognize my partner, Courtney Bernhard, and our partner, Juan Pardo, for their essential roles in helping make it happen. In today's challenging market, buy-sells like this require dedication, collaboration, professionalism, and expertise. Thank you to Steven Towers for trusting us as he continues to grow his Harley-Davidson portfolio, and I wish Terry Ruchti all the best in his retirement."

Courtney Bernhard added, "I sincerely appreciate Terry Ruchti for trusting me to sell his dealership that he has spent over three decades owning. This was truly a team effort, and everyone involved made this a successful closing. Best wishes to Terry and his sweet wife, Zoe, in their retirement!"

Steven Towers has over a decade of experience in the automotive industry. Steven is also a long-time Harley-Davidson rider with a deep passion for the brand. In 2023, Steven acquired his first Harley-Davidson dealership, Boneyard Harley-Davidson in Winterville, North Carolina, followed by Frontier Harley-Davidson in Lincoln, Nebraska in 2024, and Historic Harley-Davidson in Topeka, Kansas in 2025, all of which were facilitated by Performance Brokerage Services.

Steven Towers shared, "Having acquired my first Harley-Davidson dealership in early 2023, I'm proud to have grown to my fourth dealership with the help of Juan Pardo and his team at Performance Brokerage Services. Juan Pardo and Courtney Bernhard of Performance Brokerage Services were instrumental in working with the Motor Company and Terry Ruchti to get this deal done. This acquisition will solidify my presence in the Midwest and allow me to continue providing quality service and motorcycles to the riding community. I continue to be very bullish on the future of the Harley-Davidson brand, and am committed to working with Performance Brokerage Services to help me in my long-term growth as a Harley-Davidson dealer. If you are in the market to sell or acquire a Harley-Davidson dealership, look no further than the team at Performance Brokerage Services."

Harley-Davidson of Carroll will be renamed Towers' Legendary Harley-Davidson and will remain at its current location at 1327 Plaza Drive in Carroll, Iowa.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit .

Media Contact:

Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner

(949) 309-2851

[email protected]

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services, Inc.