Share Repurchase Programme: Transactions Of Week 33 2025
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|1,580,546
|578.61
|914,520,326
|11 August 2025
|21,685
|675.48
|14,647,684
|12 August 2025
|21,237
|680.46
|14,450,829
|13 August 2025
|22,000
|686.65
|15,106,236
|14 August 2025
|16,750
|687.69
|11,518,751
|15 August 2025
|21,932
|693.08
|15,200,681
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,684,150
|585.13
|985,444,507
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 1,684,150 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.74% of the share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
Attachment
-
Share repurchase programme 20250818
