Public Bus Services Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, And Forecast Insights

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Public Bus Services Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The public bus services market size has noticeably expanded over the past few years. Growth projections indicate that it will escalate from $237.42 billion in 2024 to $254.02 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The historical growth period can be linked to various factors including urbanization, population growth, government funding in public transit, concerns for the environment and sustainability, issues with traffic congestion and commuting, as well as the affordability and cost-effectiveness of the transportation.

Over the coming years, the market size of public bus services is predicted to witness robust growth, reaching a worth of $342.19 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The projected growth during this period is largely due to ongoing urbanization and the emergence of megacities, the government's dedication to sustainable transport, measures aimed at reducing emissions and improving air quality, incorporation with multi-modal travel, and smart city plans. Some primary trends forecasted for this period include the introduction of hybrid bus models, the use of data analytics for better optimization, collaborations with the private sector, adaptations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as advancements in payment systems.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Public Bus Services Market?

Public transportation is seeing an increase due to the initiatives set forth by the government, specifically the public bus services sector. These initiatives have been implemented in order to protect the environment, and provide safe and affordable means of travel. Both individuals and the government find value in the increasing usage of public transport, as this form of travel is not only cost-effective for consumers, but also a source of revenue for the government. For example, in March 2022, the UK government allocated funds of £150 million ($184.8 million) to be used for local transport services throughout England. The purpose of this funding was to assist bus and light rail operators in maintaining their services, ensuring passengers continued access to travel as the nation recovers from the effects of the pandemic. In conclusion, the public bus services market is likely to be supported by ongoing governmental initiatives advocating for public transportation.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Public Bus Services Market?

Major players in the Public Bus Services include:

. BC Transit Corporation

. Transport International Holdings Limited

. The Brussels Intercommunal Transport Company

. Transdev Group

. The Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG)

. Chicago Transit Authority

. MTR Corporation Limited

. Transport for London

. Eurobusways Ltd.

. PostBus Switzerland Ltd.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Public Bus Services Market?

Major corporations involved in the public bus service industry are focusing on service innovations for a variety of destinations, such as ski resorts, to mitigate traffic and increase accessibility. Ski destinations are synonymous with locations known for skiing and snowboarding activities, typically marked by snowy terrains and the presence of winter sport facilities. In November 2023, for example, the Utah Transit Authority (UTA), a multimodal public transport agency based in the US, debuted its ski bus service for the 2023/24 season, aimed at addressing traffic congestion on routes to Utah's ski resorts. The service, which will be particularly beneficial on heavy snowfall days, will operate every half an hour, an improvement on the previous season's schedule. Despite a shortage of operators, UTA has been successful in hiring and retaining staff.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Public Bus Services Market Growth

The public bus servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Light And Medium Type, Large Type

2) By Body Built: Fully Built, Customizable

3) By Fuel Type: Diesel, Electric And Hybrid, Other Fuel Types

4) By Application: Urban Transport, Long Distance Transport, Specialist Services

Subsegments:

1) By Light And Medium Type: Mini Buses, Midi Buses

2) By Large Type: Standard Buses, Articulated Buses, Double-Decker Buses

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Public Bus Services Market By 2025?

In 2024, the primary region for public bus services was Asia-Pacific, anticipated for further growth. The report on this market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

