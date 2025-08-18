Over 2,000 Beneficiaries Trained In Leather And Rexine Articles Making In Gujarat In Five Years

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Aug 18 (IANS) In the past five years, more than 2,000 beneficiaries across Gujarat have been trained in leather and rexine articles making through a state government initiative aimed at boosting rural self-employment, as per official data announced on Monday.

The Gujarat Rural Industries Marketing Corporation Limited (GRIMCO) has organized 73 training batches since 2020-21, with an investment of over Rs 6.55 crore. The three-month training programs are designed for self-employment seekers in rural areas, equipping them with technical skills and financial support.

Each participant receives raw material, banners, stationery kits, and -- upon 90 per cent attendance -- stipends worth Rs 7,500, a government-approved certificate, and a sewing machine.

To ensure sustainability, skilled trainees are offered further employment opportunities as assistant instructors with earnings of Rs 45,000 for three months or as full instructors with Rs 60,000 over three months.

So far, eight trainees have been hired as assistant instructors and three as instructors. In addition, partnerships with institutions such as the Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI), Chennai, and the Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI), Ankleshwar, provide advanced training.

Beneficiaries receive support such as monthly stipends of Rs 3,000, book allowances of Rs 5,000 annually, and scholarships of up to Rs 45,000 for computers. Notably, three trainees have been selected for a four-year regular degree program at FDDI with full financial support.

GRIMCO also complements these programs with toolkits, bicycles under educational schemes, and even government office renovation projects, ensuring that rural craftsmen have access to both livelihood opportunities and resources closer to their homes.

In the past few years, Gujarat has expanded youth skill development far beyond traditional trades by investing in multi-sector training. Through the Mukhyamantri Skill Development Initiative (MSDI) and over 550 Industrial Training Institutes, more than 6.5 lakh youth have been trained in vocational skills, while Kaushalya -- Skill University now provides advanced courses in robotics, IoT, data analytics, and drone technology.

The state has also set up modern ITI campuses, launched drone training centres, and partnered with industry bodies to create globally relevant programs in logistics and supply chain.

Alongside technical skills, the Finishing School Project has trained over 81,000 students in soft skills and employability, while i-Hub in Ahmedabad supports 800-plus student startups under SSIP 2.0 with funding and incubation.