In Vitro Fertilization Market Size To Surpass USD 50.86 Billion By 2033 With A 7.27% CAGR

The in vitro fertilization market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by rising infertility rates, delayed parenthood, and supportive government policies. According to IMARC Group's latest research publication,“ In Vitro Fertilization Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2025-2033 “, The global in vitro fertilization market size was valued at USD 26.20 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 50.86 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.27% during 2025-2033.

This detailed analysis primarily encompasses industry size, business trends, market share, key growth factors, and regional forecasts. The report offers a comprehensive overview and integrates research findings, market assessments, and data from different sources. It also includes pivotal market dynamics like drivers and challenges, while also highlighting growth opportunities, financial insights, technological improvements, emerging trends, and innovations. Besides this, the report provides regional market evaluation, along with a competitive landscape analysis.

Download a sample PDF of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/in-vitro-fertilization-market/requestsample

Our report includes:



Market Dynamics

Market Trends And Market Outlook

Competitive Analysis

Industry Segmentation Strategic Recommendations

Growth Factors Driving the In Vitro Fertilization Industry

Rising Infertility Rates:

Infertility is becoming more common worldwide, pushing more couples toward in vitro fertilization (IVF) as a solution. About 15% of couples globally face challenges conceiving naturally, driven by factors like stress, lifestyle changes, and medical conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome. In the U.S., male infertility accounts for 30% of cases, while 1 in 6 couples struggles overall. This growing need has led to a 19% increase in assisted reproductive technology cycles in the U.S. alone, with 368,502 cycles performed recently. Government initiatives, like expanded insurance coverage in some U.S. states and countries like Japan offering partial IVF funding, make treatments more accessible. As awareness grows and societal stigma fades, more people are turning to IVF to start families, fueling industry demand.

Delayed Parenthood:

More people are choosing to start families later in life, often due to career goals or financial priorities, which boosts the need for IVF. The average age of first-time mothers in Australia has risen from 27.9 to 31.9 years over a decade, reducing natural fertility as women age. Older maternal age often leads to lower egg quality, making IVF a go-to option. For example, fertility clinics report a 40% surge in demand for IVF services globally, with many women opting to freeze eggs for later use. Companies like CNY Fertility have introduced discounted IVF and egg-freezing packages to meet this demand. Government support, such as France's insurance coverage for IVF, further encourages older couples to pursue treatment, driving market growth.

Supportive Government Policies:

Government-backed programs are making IVF more accessible, spurring industry growth. In the U.S., states like California have introduced mandates requiring insurers to cover IVF for same-sex couples and single parents, expanding the patient pool. In China, relaxed policies like easing the one-child rule have increased demand, with 11.8 million infertile couples reported. Countries like Israel and France offer full or partial IVF funding, lowering financial barriers. For instance, Saudi Arabia's investment in advanced fertility clinics has positioned it as a regional hub, boosting medical tourism. These policies, combined with growing public awareness, are encouraging more people to seek IVF. Recent company moves, like Birla Fertility's acquisition of an 86% stake in AMRC IVF in India, show how policy support drives market expansion.

Trends in the Global In Vitro Fertilization Market

Artificial Intelligence in Embryo Selection:

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing IVF by improving embryo selection and boosting success rates. AI platforms, like AIVF's EMA, analyze time-lapse imaging and morphokinetic data to predict embryo viability with 70% accuracy, reducing the need for invasive biopsies. This technology helps clinics select the best embryos for transfer, increasing pregnancy rates by up to 30%. Companies like Genea Biomedx have partnered with AIVF to integrate AI into their Geri time-lapse incubators, creating cost-effective, personalized IVF solutions. Clinics using AI report shorter treatment cycles and better outcomes, especially for older patients. As AI becomes more widespread, it's making IVF more precise and accessible, appealing to patients seeking higher success rates with fewer attempts.

Fertility Preservation Boom:

Fertility preservation, especially egg and embryo freezing, is gaining traction as more people delay parenthood. A recent study showed live birth rates of 32% for frozen eggs and 41% for frozen embryos, making cryopreservation a reliable option. This trend is driven by women in their 30s and 40s, as well as cancer patients preserving fertility before treatments. Companies like FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific have launched advanced cryoprotectants, improving embryo survival rates to 95% post-thawing. Clinics are seeing a 20% increase in egg-freezing procedures, fueled by growing awareness and employer-sponsored fertility benefits in the U.S., where nearly one-third of employers now offer IVF coverage. This trend is reshaping IVF as a proactive choice for family planning.

Rise of Fertility Tourism:

Fertility tourism is soaring as patients seek affordable, high-quality IVF treatments abroad. Countries like India, Thailand, and Spain offer treatments at a fraction of U.S. costs-IVF in India ranges from $3,000 to $4,000 compared to $15,000–$20,000 in the U.S. Spain's advanced clinics and progressive regulations attract international patients, with a 13.5% growth in demand. India's market is expanding rapidly, with moves like Birla Fertility's acquisition of AMRC IVF highlighting consolidation efforts. Medical tourism in Saudi Arabia is also growing, supported by government-funded clinics. This trend is driven by cost differences, better success rates, and relaxed regulations in some countries, making IVF more accessible to a global audience seeking tailored, affordable care.

Ask analyst of customized report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=12689&flag=E

Leading Companies Operating in the Global In Vitro Fertilization Industry:



Boston IVF

CooperSurgical Inc. (The Cooper Companies Inc.)

Esco Micro Pte. Ltd

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Genea Pty Limited

Hamilton Thorne Ltd.

SAFE Fertility Center Vitrolife AB

In Vitro Fertilization Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup By Product:



Reagent



Cryopreservation Media



Embryo Culture Media



Ovum Processing Media

Sperm Processing Media

Instrument



Imaging Systems



Incubators



Cryosystems



IVF Cabinet



Ovum Aspiration Pump



Sperm Separation Systems



Micromanipulator Systems

Others Accessories

Instrument represents the largest segment in the market as it is essential for various stages of in vitro fertilization process.

Breakup By Procedure Type:



Fresh Donor

Frozen Donor

Fresh Non-donor Frozen Non-donor

Frozen non-donor accounts for the majority of the market share owing to the flexibility it offers in timing and cost.

Breakup By Cycle Type:



Conventional IVF

IVF with ICSI IVF with Donor Eggs

IVF with ICSI exhibits a clear dominance in the market on account of its preference for overcoming male infertility issues.

Breakup By End User:



Fertility Clinics

Hospitals Others

Fertility clinics hold the biggest market share because they are the primary providers of IVF treatments, offering specialized services and infrastructure.

Breakup By Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Europe enjoys the leading position in the in vitro fertilization market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high success rates, and widespread availability of fertility treatments.

Note: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States:+1-201971-6302