403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Korea Plans Revival of North Korea Agreements
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has instructed government departments to begin preparing for a step-by-step enactment of prior arrangements made with North Korea, as highlighted by media sources.
"I ask the relevant ministries to prepare for a phased implementation of existing inter-Korean agreements, starting from wherever possible," Lee declared.
This follows his renewed commitment to mend relations and rebuild mutual confidence with North Korea.
He emphasized the revival of a 2018 agreement focused on reducing military tensions, according to a news agency.
Emphasizing the importance of peaceful coexistence, Lee stated, "True security lies in safeguarding peace. What we need now is the courage to steadily take steps to ease tensions while firmly maintaining an ironclad defense posture."
These remarks came during a Cabinet assembly.
President Lee affirmed that under his administration, South Korea would acknowledge the current political structure in North Korea and refrain from promoting any type of unification via "absorption."
Furthermore, he stressed that South Korea intends to take "proactive, gradual steps" to reestablish the 2018 military agreement, initially designed to ease conflicts along the inter-Korean border.
However, in a recent response, North Korea dismissed Seoul’s peace-oriented efforts, including the removal of border loudspeakers used for propaganda purposes.
"I ask the relevant ministries to prepare for a phased implementation of existing inter-Korean agreements, starting from wherever possible," Lee declared.
This follows his renewed commitment to mend relations and rebuild mutual confidence with North Korea.
He emphasized the revival of a 2018 agreement focused on reducing military tensions, according to a news agency.
Emphasizing the importance of peaceful coexistence, Lee stated, "True security lies in safeguarding peace. What we need now is the courage to steadily take steps to ease tensions while firmly maintaining an ironclad defense posture."
These remarks came during a Cabinet assembly.
President Lee affirmed that under his administration, South Korea would acknowledge the current political structure in North Korea and refrain from promoting any type of unification via "absorption."
Furthermore, he stressed that South Korea intends to take "proactive, gradual steps" to reestablish the 2018 military agreement, initially designed to ease conflicts along the inter-Korean border.
However, in a recent response, North Korea dismissed Seoul’s peace-oriented efforts, including the removal of border loudspeakers used for propaganda purposes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment