South Korea Plans Revival of North Korea Agreements

2025-08-18 02:50:12
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has instructed government departments to begin preparing for a step-by-step enactment of prior arrangements made with North Korea, as highlighted by media sources.

"I ask the relevant ministries to prepare for a phased implementation of existing inter-Korean agreements, starting from wherever possible," Lee declared.

This follows his renewed commitment to mend relations and rebuild mutual confidence with North Korea.

He emphasized the revival of a 2018 agreement focused on reducing military tensions, according to a news agency.

Emphasizing the importance of peaceful coexistence, Lee stated, "True security lies in safeguarding peace. What we need now is the courage to steadily take steps to ease tensions while firmly maintaining an ironclad defense posture."

These remarks came during a Cabinet assembly.

President Lee affirmed that under his administration, South Korea would acknowledge the current political structure in North Korea and refrain from promoting any type of unification via "absorption."

Furthermore, he stressed that South Korea intends to take "proactive, gradual steps" to reestablish the 2018 military agreement, initially designed to ease conflicts along the inter-Korean border.

However, in a recent response, North Korea dismissed Seoul’s peace-oriented efforts, including the removal of border loudspeakers used for propaganda purposes.

