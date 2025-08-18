Get SAT Equips Republic Of Korea Navy P-3C Aircraft With Advanced SATCOM Capabilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEOL, South Korea, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, an innovator in lightweight satellite communication terminals for ground, air, and maritime applications, together with, Korea's leading satellite service provider offering comprehensive communication solutions across Korea and globally, and, a system integration company specializing in military and aerospace communications, and, the leading provider of airborne roll-on/roll-off communication systems for U.S. and partner government aircraft, have successfully completed the upgrade of two P-3C maritime patrol aircraft for the Republic of Korea Navy.

The P-3C is a maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, used for anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW), intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), and search and rescue (SAR) missions. The fleet plays a key role in securing South Korea's maritime domain and supporting regional stability.

This upgrade marks a significant step in the modernization of the ROK Navy's long-range ISR fleet and is part of a broader initiative to enhance airborne connectivity across the Navy's 16-aircraft P-3C fleet.

At the core of the upgrade is Get SAT's Milli H LW Ku-band terminal, a lightweight, low-profile solution for airborne beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) communication. Measuring just 33×37cm and weighing 10.2kg, the Milli H delivers reliable, high-performance satellite connectivity-making it well-suited for legacy aircraft upgrades.









The installation was carried out using R4 Integration's hatch-mount solution, tailored for the P-3C platform to minimize disruption to the aircraft structure while maximizing ease of deployment. Collaboration between Get SAT, KT SAT, Kainet, and R4 ensured smooth integration, drawing on each partner's specialized expertise.

By leveraging KT SAT's network, the upgraded system now provides real-time data links and persistent command-and-control connectivity-empowering crews with enhanced situational awareness and operational flexibility.

“This successful deployment demonstrates the agility and global reach of Get SAT's airborne SATCOM solutions ,” said Kfir Benjamin, CEO at Get SAT .“Together with KT SAT, KAI Networks, and R4, we've delivered a rugged, high-throughput communication system that significantly improves the operational capabilities of the ROK Navy's patrol aircraft.”

“We are proud to have partnered with Get SAT and R4 Integration to bring this high-performance communication upgrade to the P-3C platform,” said Mr. Seo, CEO of KT SAT .“This project represents an important step forward for Korea's airborne mission capabilities and highlights the value of international collaboration in defense innovation.”

“Our hatch-mount solution is designed for fast integration with minimal impact to the aircraft, and we are pleased to see it supporting critical missions for the Republic of Korea Navy,” said John Parsley, President of R4 Integration .“Working alongside Get SAT, KT SAT, and KAI Networks was a great example of how industry partnerships accelerate operational readiness.”

About Get SAT

Get SAT is a leader in micronized satellite terminals, delivering the world's highest efficiency in the smallest form through its InterFlat antenna technology. Combined with advanced control and tracking, InterFlat enables truly portable, full-duplex, wide-band satellite communications. Serving top defense, commercial, and technology customers, our expert team is dedicated to agile, reliable, and cost-effective solutions.

About R4

R4 is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business specializing in aircraft system design, modification, avionics integration, and airworthiness certification. Supporting fixed and rotary wing platforms, R4 delivers turnkey solutions from design through certification.

About KT SAT

KT SAT, Korea's sole satellite communication operator and a subsidiary of KT Corp, has led the industry since 1970. Leveraging KT Group's resources, KT SAT delivers innovative, reliable connectivity worldwide, with expanded coverage following two successful satellite launches in 2017.

