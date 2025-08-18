Sidharth Malhotra: 'Sunn Mere Yaar Ve' Is My Kind Of Love Song
Sidharth said:“Sunn Mere Yaar Ve is my kind of love song-the kind that lingers long after you've heard it.”
“Bringing this emotion alive on screen was truly special, and I've always felt that love melodies have a unique place in my journey. Aditya's soulful touch adds an extra charm to the track, and I hope fans experience that same magic when they watch and listen to it,” he added.
Composer duo Sachin Jigar roped in Aditya Rikhari for the third track Sunn Mere Yaar Ve from“Param Sundari”.
Aditya said:“Being a part of Param Sundari feels truly special. Sunn Mere Yaar Ve is my new Bollywood song, and I'm grateful to be a part of this film that I myself was looking forward to.”
He added:“Collaborating with someone like Sachin–Jigar, whom I deeply respect, has been an incredible experience. Siddharth and Jahnvi's chemistry looks just amazing on screen, and I can't wait for listeners to vibe with the track the way I did while creating it.”
The cross cultural romance film“Param Sundari”, which is slated to release August 29. The film centers on a love story between a North Indian played by Sidharth and a South Indian girl, filmed in Kerala.
The film“promises a heartfelt tale of love, where two worlds collide, and sparks are bound to fly. Set against the breathtaking backwaters of Kerala, this love story is a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists you won't see coming,” per a description provided by Maddock, reports variety.
“It's like those films that Mani-sir (Mani Ratnam) used to do like 'Saathiya' (the Hindi-language remake of Tamil drama-romance film“Alai Payuthey”),” Maddock chief Dinesh Vijan had previously told Variety.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment