Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 Pm Amid Oppn Uproar Over Rule 267 Notices

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. on Monday after Deputy Chairman Harivansh declined to admit any of the 19 notices submitted under Rule 267, triggering a noisy protest from Opposition members.

The notices, which sought suspension of business to discuss urgent matters, were ruled procedurally invalid by the Chair.

As the House convened, Harivansh informed members that the 19 notices received covered four different subjects but failed to meet the requirements laid out under Rule 267. Eleven of the notices did not contain motions framed in proper terms to seek a decision of the House. Ten did not specify the date on which Rule 267 was to be invoked. Eleven failed to mention the specific rules the members sought to suspend.

Additionally, thirteen of the notices demanded discussion on matters that are currently sub-judice, including the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, which is under judicial review.

“Since none of these notices are in adherence to the rules, I am not admitting any of them,” the deputy chairman declared.

The announcement led to immediate uproar from Opposition benches, with members rising from their seats and shouting slogans. Despite repeated appeals from the Chair to maintain order and allow the House to proceed with Zero Hour, the disruptions continued.

Harivansh called on Dinesh Sharma to initiate Zero Hour proceedings, but with the Opposition refusing to relent, he asked whether they wished to obstruct the session. Receiving no cooperation, he adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

Earlier in the day, the House paid tribute to former member La Ganesan. The Deputy Chairman read out an obituary reference, and members observed a moment of silence in his memory.

Following this, several ministers laid official papers on the Table.

Shobha Karandlaje presented documents on behalf of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; Dr. L. Murugan for the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Murlidhar Mohol for the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary was not present, hence Dr L. Murugan laid two reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General of India -- one on Direct Taxes for the period ending March 2023, and another on compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act for the year 2023–24.

The Monsoon Session continues to be marked by procedural standoffs and political friction, with the Opposition pressing for a debate on the SIR exercise ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh reiterated that Rule 267 can only be invoked for matters of rare urgency and must comply with established norms.

With tensions still simmering, further disruptions are expected when the House reconvenes.