Media reports Trump supporting territorial concessions by Ukraine
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has reportedly endorsed a peace proposal that would see Ukraine hand over the entirety of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics to Russia, according to reports from the New York Times and Fox News citing European officials. In return, Moscow would agree to halt its military operations elsewhere.
The claims surfaced after Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska on Friday, where both leaders suggested that progress toward a possible settlement of the conflict had been made.
The New York Times reported Saturday that Trump intends to present the plan to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several Western European leaders during their upcoming White House talks on Monday. Under the reported arrangement, Kiev would surrender areas of Donbass still under its control, while Russia would stop hostilities along the current front line in Zaporozhye and Kherson, territories Moscow annexed following referendums in 2022.
Meanwhile, Fox News cited a European diplomat who claimed the proposal originally came from Putin during the Alaska summit and that “President Trump supports the terms.”
Zelensky, however, has consistently rejected the idea of ceding any territory to Moscow.
Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, told CNN on Sunday that Russia had shown a “significant” willingness to compromise, describing Moscow’s position as a step toward “moderation” and suggesting the current front line could form the basis for limited “land swaps.”
The Kremlin has not officially commented on the reported plan and continues to demand that Ukraine recognize Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhye, and Kherson as part of Russia, along with the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from those regions.
