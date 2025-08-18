Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Blasts Media Over Coverage of Putin Summit

Trump Blasts Media Over Coverage of Putin Summit


2025-08-18 02:34:18
(MENAFN) On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed strong disapproval toward how the media reported on his recent summit in Alaska with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He claimed that regardless of his actions, news organizations deliberately misrepresent the facts.

"It's incredible how the Fake News violently distorts the TRUTH when it comes to me," Trump stated on his platform, Truth Social.

He emphasized that "There is NOTHING I can say or do that would lead them to write or report honestly about me," accusing the media of consistent dishonesty.

Trump described his Friday meeting with Putin as “great,” and placed the blame for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict squarely on President Joe Biden.

He referred to it as "Biden's stupid War, a war that should have never happened," signaling his disapproval of how the war has been handled.

In another post, Trump suggested that the press and his political rivals are deeply prejudiced against him.

He remarked, “If I got Russia to give up Moscow as part of the Deal, the Fake News, and their PARTNER, the Radical Left Democrats, would say I made a terrible mistake and a very bad deal,” highlighting what he sees as relentless criticism from the media and Democrats.

The closed-door meeting between Trump and Putin lasted for three hours, with the Russian president later stating that the two sides had reached an “understanding.”

After the summit, Trump asserted that the responsibility to bring results now lies with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders, encouraging them “to get it done.”

Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Trump at the White House on Monday, joined by several European heads of state.

MENAFN18082025000045017167ID1109940168

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search