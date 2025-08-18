Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Vietnam Digital Payment Market Size, Share, Trends And Report 2025-2033

Vietnam Digital Payment Market Size, Share, Trends And Report 2025-2033


2025-08-18 02:30:08
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The vietnam digital payment market is scaling fast on the back of smartphone ubiquity, booming e-commerce, and strong policy tailwinds. According to IMARC, the market reached USD 498.0 million in 2024 and is projected to hit USD 1,597.1 million by 2033, registering a 13.82% CAGR during 2025–2033. Momentum is reinforced by national digital transformation programs, rapid QR adoption, and continued upgrades to security (biometrics, tokenization), making cashless the default across retail, services, and transport.

Request Sample For PDF Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-digital-payment-market/requestsample

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 498.0 million
  • Forecast (2033): USD 1,597.1 million
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 13.82%
  • Policy tailwinds: Vietnam's digital transformation agenda, QR interoperability push, and bank tech upgrades continue to accelerate non-cash adoption.
  • Security upgrades: Nationwide rollout of biometric matching, chip-ID validation, and VNeID integration across banks and payment intermediaries.
  • E-wallet & super-app surge: Wallets like MoMo deepen consumer engagement and merchant acceptance, supporting everyday digital spend.

Market Trends and Drivers

  • Smartphone + E-commerce flywheel: High mobile internet use and social commerce are pushing in-app payments and digital wallets into daily life.
  • QR-first payments: National efforts to expand VietQR and make platforms interoperable are simplifying merchant onboarding-especially for MSMEs.
  • Security-by-design: AI, biometrics, and tokenization are becoming standard to cut fraud and smooth authentication in contactless and in-app flows.
  • Policy support: The State Bank of Vietnam's campaigns (e.g., Cashless Day 2025) and data-quality“clean-up” are boosting trust and usage at scale.
  • Ecosystem partnerships: Card schemes, banks, wallets, and tech vendors are collaborating on click-to-pay, card management stacks, and tokenization-raising UX and acceptance.

Market Segmentation

By Component

  • Solutions
    • Application Program Interface
    • Payment Gateway
    • Payment Processing
    • Payment Security and Fraud Management
    • Transaction Risk Management
    • Others
  • Services
    • Professional Services
    • Managed Services

Payment Mode Insights:

  • Bank Cards
  • Digital Currencies
  • Digital Wallets
  • Net Banking
  • Others

Deployment Type Insights:

  • Cloud-based
  • On-premises

End Use Industry Insights:

  • BFSI
  • Healthcare
  • IT and Telecom
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Retail and E-commerce
  • Transportation
  • Others

Regional Insights:

  • Northern Vietnam
  • Central Vietnam
  • Southern Vietnam

Latest News & Developments

  • June 2025 - Visa & partners expand“Cashless Day” initiatives: Rollout of Click to Pay, deeper e-wallet integrations, and rewards programs to lift everyday cashless usage.
  • June 2025 - Eximbank modernizes card stack: Live Way4 card management enables real-time payments, instant fraud prevention, and global wallet integration.
  • April 2025 - IDEMIA × NAPAS tokenization: Tokenized credentials across 40+ banks to strengthen contactless and in-app payments.
  • 2024–2025 - Cross-border enablement: Napas × UnionPay cooperation on cross-border payments; domestic non-cash transactions surged in early 2025.
  • 2025 - Security clean-up: 57 credit institutions and 39 intermediaries now support biometric matching in apps; chip-ID and VNeID integrations scaling nationwide.
  • 2025 - Super-app race intensifies: Platforms and e-wallets compete for grocery and everyday baskets, reshaping digital spending habits.

Ask Analyst Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=19569&flag=C

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201971-6302

MENAFN18082025004122016232ID1109940147

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search