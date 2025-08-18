Vietnam Digital Payment Market Size, Share, Trends And Report 2025-2033
Key Highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 498.0 million
Forecast (2033): USD 1,597.1 million
CAGR (2025–2033): 13.82%
Policy tailwinds: Vietnam's digital transformation agenda, QR interoperability push, and bank tech upgrades continue to accelerate non-cash adoption.
Security upgrades: Nationwide rollout of biometric matching, chip-ID validation, and VNeID integration across banks and payment intermediaries.
E-wallet & super-app surge: Wallets like MoMo deepen consumer engagement and merchant acceptance, supporting everyday digital spend.
Market Trends and Drivers
-
Smartphone + E-commerce flywheel: High mobile internet use and social commerce are pushing in-app payments and digital wallets into daily life.
QR-first payments: National efforts to expand VietQR and make platforms interoperable are simplifying merchant onboarding-especially for MSMEs.
Security-by-design: AI, biometrics, and tokenization are becoming standard to cut fraud and smooth authentication in contactless and in-app flows.
Policy support: The State Bank of Vietnam's campaigns (e.g., Cashless Day 2025) and data-quality“clean-up” are boosting trust and usage at scale.
Ecosystem partnerships: Card schemes, banks, wallets, and tech vendors are collaborating on click-to-pay, card management stacks, and tokenization-raising UX and acceptance.
Market Segmentation
By Component
-
Solutions
-
Application Program Interface
Payment Gateway
Payment Processing
Payment Security and Fraud Management
Transaction Risk Management
Others
-
Professional Services
Managed Services
Payment Mode Insights:
-
Bank Cards
Digital Currencies
Digital Wallets
Net Banking
Others
Deployment Type Insights:
-
Cloud-based
On-premises
End Use Industry Insights:
-
BFSI
Healthcare
IT and Telecom
Media and Entertainment
Retail and E-commerce
Transportation
Others
Regional Insights:
-
Northern Vietnam
Central Vietnam
Southern Vietnam
Latest News & Developments
-
June 2025 - Visa & partners expand“Cashless Day” initiatives: Rollout of Click to Pay, deeper e-wallet integrations, and rewards programs to lift everyday cashless usage.
June 2025 - Eximbank modernizes card stack: Live Way4 card management enables real-time payments, instant fraud prevention, and global wallet integration.
April 2025 - IDEMIA × NAPAS tokenization: Tokenized credentials across 40+ banks to strengthen contactless and in-app payments.
2024–2025 - Cross-border enablement: Napas × UnionPay cooperation on cross-border payments; domestic non-cash transactions surged in early 2025.
2025 - Security clean-up: 57 credit institutions and 39 intermediaries now support biometric matching in apps; chip-ID and VNeID integrations scaling nationwide.
2025 - Super-app race intensifies: Platforms and e-wallets compete for grocery and everyday baskets, reshaping digital spending habits.
