eToro and Emirati-founded Sahab School Partner to Advance Financial Skills in the UAE
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – August 18, 2025: eToro, the trading and investing platform, has entered into a strategic partnership with Sahab School, an Emirati-owned financial education institution based in Dubai, to integrate eToro as the official trading platform of the school’s academic curriculum through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
Founded by Saif Yousif Al Naqbi, Sahab School operates as a national centre of education focused on strengthening financial literacy, investment knowledge, and entrepreneurial thinking across both young people and adults. The institution provides certified programmes in Arabic that address key pillars of personal finance, including budgeting, saving, investing, and business fundamentals.
Through this collaboration, Sahab School will adopt eToro as an official tool for applied learning, giving students access to global financial markets in a secure, educational environment.
George Naddaf, Regional Manager, eToro MENA, remarked: “eToro is committed to empowering communities with the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. Our partnership with Sahab School allows us to support financial education at a local level, bringing eToro into classrooms in the UAE. Together we’re helping people gain practical investment skills and make better financial decisions.”
Saif Yousif Al Naqbi is an established financial educator and investor, with a background in banking and public service. He is also a Popular Investor on the eToro platform, where he currently holds over 7,000 copiers and more than USD 35 million in assets under copy.
“Sahab School has always been about giving back to the community and enabling people in the UAE to build real financial skills. This partnership with eToro, marks a step forward in our mission and provides learners with the tools to navigate rapidly evolving financial markets confidently,” said Saif Yousif Al Naqbi, Founder and CEO of Sahab School.
Aligned with the UAE Vision 2031 strategy, this MoU aims to fuel the future economy by promoting lifelong learning for all generations. eToro and Sahab School bring global insights and local expertise to help UAE residents gain practical investment skills and build stronger financial futures.
The implementation of eToro’s platform within Sahab School’s academic framework will commence on 14 August 2025.
