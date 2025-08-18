403
South Korea, U.S. Launch Large-Scale Annual Military Drills
(MENAFN) The United States and South Korea commenced their large-scale annual joint military exercise Monday, aiming to bolster defense readiness against “threats” from North Korea, according to local reports.
The Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise, set to last 11 days until August 28, features simulations designed to counter drone incursions and cyber-attacks, media detailed.
This year’s drills will deploy approximately 18,000 South Korean soldiers and focus on realistic threat scenarios intended to sharpen the allied forces’ operational capabilities across multiple domains.
Despite maintaining a scale comparable to last year’s exercises, South Korean officials said that about half of the originally scheduled 40 field drills will be postponed to September due to extreme heat and flood damage impacting some training locations.
North Korea continues to condemn the joint drills as a "rehearsal" for invasion, while the US and South Korea insist the exercises are strictly "defensive in nature."
Alongside UFS, a four-day civil defense exercise involving roughly 580,000 civilians is underway and will run through Thursday. A nationwide anti-air raid civil defense drill is also planned for Wednesday as part of the broader civil defense efforts.
