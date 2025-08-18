403
Zelenskyy Lands in Washington for Key Discussions
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy landed in Washington, DC, Sunday to engage in high-stakes discussions aimed at ending Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, meeting with US President Donald Trump alongside several European leaders.
“We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably,” Zelenskyy wrote on the social media platform X.
Highlighting the need for enduring peace, he stated, “not like it was years ago, when Ukraine was forced to give up Crimea and part of our East—part of Donbas—and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin simply used it as a springboard for a new attack.”
Zelenskyy sharply criticized the 1994 “security guarantees” extended to Ukraine, labeling them a failure. “Crimea, he said, should never have been surrendered, ‘just as Ukrainians did not give up Kyiv, Odesa, or Kharkiv after 2022.’”
He emphasized the resolve of Ukrainian forces: “Ukrainians are fighting for their land, for their independence. Now, our soldiers have successes in Donetsk and Sumy regions,” asserting confidence in their ability to defend the country and secure its future. Zelenskyy also expressed deep gratitude: “our people will always be grateful to President Trump, everyone in America, and every partner and ally for their support and invaluable assistance."
Zelenskyy concluded with a call to action: “Russia must end this war, which it itself started. And I hope that our joint strength with America, with our European friends, will force Russia into a real peace.”
In a separate development, Trump and Putin conducted an extended private meeting Friday in Anchorage, Alaska, where Putin announced they had reached an “understanding.” Trump later told the media that key agreements were secured, leaving only minor issues unresolved.
