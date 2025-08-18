Investor Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors Of The Charter Communications, Inc. Class Action

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP informs stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR ) securities, purchased call options on Charter common stock, or sold put options on Charter common stock, between July 26, 2024 and July 24, 2025. Charter is a leading broadband, or high-speed Internet, connectivity company and cable operator.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) the impact of the Affordable Connectivity Program ("ACP") end was a material event the Company was unable to manage or promptly move beyond; (ii) the ACP end was actually having a sustaining impact on Internet customer declines and revenue; (iii) neither was the Company executing broader operations in a way that would compensate for, or overcome the impact, of the ACP ending; (iv) the Internet customer declines and broader failure of Charter's execution strategy created much greater risks on business plans and earnings growth than reported; and (v) accordingly, the Company had no reasonable basis to state the Company was successfully executing operations, managing causes of Internet customer declines, or provide overly optimistic statements about the long term trajectory of the Company and EBITDA growth.

On July 25, 2025, Charter announced its second quarter 2025 financial results, reporting EBITDA of $5.7 billion, suggesting 0.5% growth year-over-year. However, analysts and investors quickly realized that the so-called growth was on account of a $45 million one-time benefit to "other revenue." Had this event been excluded, EBITDA would have missed consensus estimates by 2.4% and shown a second quarter decline of 0.3% year-over-year. On this news, Charter's stock price fell $70.25 per share, or over 18%, to close at $309.75 per share on July 25, 2025.

What Now : You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Charter Communications, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class should contact Robbins LLP before the October 14, 2025, deadline to move for lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

