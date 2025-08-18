Salmar New Share Capital Registered
Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published on 22 April 2025 by SalMar ASA ("SalMar" or the "Company") regarding the triangular merger between Wilsgård AS ("Wilsgård") and SalMar Farming AS ("SalMar Farming”), with SalMar Farming as the acquiring company, Wilsgård as the transferring company, and SalMar as the issuer of the consideration shares in the merger.
The merger has now been completed and registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises ("NRBE"). As a result, SalMar has issued 1,631,943 new ordinary shares as merger consideration to the eligible shareholders of Wilsgård.
The resolution to increase the Company's share capital was made by the board of directors on 22 April 2025 pursuant to the authorisation granted to the board of directors by the ordinary general meeting held on 6 June 2024. Following the registration, the Company's new share capital is NOK 33,846,878.75 divided into 135,387,515 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0,25
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
For further information, please contact:
Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment