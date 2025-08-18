Aspo Plc's Half-Year Financial Report, January 1 June 30, 2025: Continued Profit Improvement In A Challenging Market
|Key figures
|4-6/2025
|4-6/2024
|1-6/2025
|1-6/2024
|1-12/2024
|Net sales, MEUR
|162.8
|153.5
|314.0
|286.2
|592.6
|EBITA, MEUR
|8.9
|6.9
|16.6
|3.9
|21.2
|Comparable EBITA, MEUR
|9.2
|7.4
|18.0
|12.4
|29.1
|Comparable EBITA, %
|5.6
|4.8
|5.7
|4.3
|4.9
|Profit for the period, MEUR
|6.6
|3.9
|10.4
|-2.2
|7.3
| Comparable profit
for the period, MEUR
|6.9
|4.4
|11.9
|6.3
|15.2
|Earnings per share (EPS), EUR
|0.18
|0.07
|0.27
|-0.09
|0.14
|Comparable EPS, EUR
|0.19
|0.09
|0.31
|0.18
|0.39
|Free cash flow, MEUR
|13.2
|26.4
|8.8
|22.9
|-36.1
|Free cash flow per share, EUR
|0.4
|0.8
|0.3
|0.7
|-1.2
|Comparable ROCE, %
|8.9
|9.4
|8.9
|8.0
|8.1
|Return on equity (ROE), %
|15.8
|8.8
|12.6
|-2.7
|4.4
|Comparable ROE, %
|16.5
|9.9
|14.3
|8.0
|9.2
|Invested capital, MEUR
|407.8
|307.5
|403.7
|Net debt, MEUR
|224.2
|119.6
|188.0
| Net debt / comparable EBITDA,
12 months rolling
|3.7
|2.0
|3.2
|Equity per share, EUR
|4.05
|4.63
|5.13
|Equity ratio, %
|27.6
|37.2
|36.9
The calculation principles of key figures are included in Aspo's Board of Directors' report for the year 2024. The figures presented in this half-year financial report have been individually rounded or calculated based on exact figures so the figures may not add to rounded totals and may differ from previously published figures.
Rolf Jansson, CEO of Aspo Group, comments on the second quarter of 2025:
Profitability improvement is at the top of Aspo's agenda for the year 2025, taking benefit of the completed acquisitions and capex investments made during previous years. Currently, we do not build our plans on a significant positive impact from a recovery of the economy during the second half of the year 2025. Market uncertainty has increased, shortening customer planning horizons and slowing down industrial activity. With this in mind, we place even further emphasis on executing a wide range of actions to improve profitability across all Aspo's businesses.
Despite the challenging market, Aspo continued to grow and improve its profitability during the second quarter of 2025. Aspo's net sales grew by 6.0% compared to the second quarter of 2024 and the comparable EBITA was EUR 9.2 million compared to EUR 7.4 million in the corresponding period in the previous year. I am proud of Aspo team for generating continued profit growth despite the current market circumstances.
ESL Shipping's comparable EBITA was EUR 5.0 (6.1) million. ESL Shipping's profitability was negatively impacted by the continued very weak spot market and softer than expected forest industry demand. On the positive side, steel industry activity remained at a healthy level and the project cargo market offered new freight opportunities. ESL Shipping has six new electric hybrid Green Coaster vessels in operation, and the fleet renewal has already considerably improved energy efficiency and competitiveness.
Telko's comparable EBITA of EUR 4.3 (1.8) million more than doubled primarily due to the contribution of acquisitions completed in 2024, as well as the absence of M&A costs. Telko has improved its product and service mix leading to growth in sales margin. In July 2025, Telko achieved a Gold Medal in the Ecovadis sustainability rating.
Leipurin's comparable EBITA was was record-high at EUR 1.7 (1.3) million. Leipurin's profitability improvement relates specifically to Sweden, including the acquisition made in 2024, organic growth and measures to improve supply chain efficiency.
When summing up the first half of year 2025, Aspo achieved net sales growth of 9.7% and the comparable EBITA was EUR 18.0 million compared to EUR 12.4 million in the corresponding period previous year. All businesses improved their profitability with very limited support from the market, showing that company actions have been successful.
After the review period, on August 15, 2025, Aspo announced the divestment of Leipurin to Lantmännen. This transaction is estimated to generate a sales gain of approximately EUR 16 million which will strengthen the balance sheet of Aspo and support the compounder strategy of Telko. This is a major step in executing Aspo's vision and the transaction is a result of a very successful transformation of Leipurin during the past couple of years. Instrumental in this transformation were an increased focus on food ingredients, a complete shift from“East to West”, major organic and non-organic growth investments, and company-wide profit improvement efforts. The closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and it is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.
Our short-term focus lies on profitability improvement, benefitting from the Green Coaster investments made, the acquisitions completed during 2024, and the vast array of profitability improvement efforts ongoing across the Group. In the longer term, we continue to make progress in reaching the financial ambition of Aspo as well as our vision, creating two separate companies out of Aspo, namely Aspo Infra (ESL Shipping) and Aspo Compounder (Telko). The divestment of Leipurin is a major step in executing this vision along with Telko's already completed M&A activities and ESL Shipping's significant investments in best-in-class vessels.
Financial performance and targets
Aspo's long-term financial targets are:
- Minimum increase in net sales: 5–10% a year Comparable EBITA of 8% Return on equity: more than 20% Net debt to comparable EBITDA, rolling 12 months ratio below 3.0
At a business level, ESL Shipping's long-term comparable EBITA target is 14%, Telko's 8% and Leipurin's 5%.
In January–June 2025, Aspo's net sales grew by 9.7% to EUR 314.0 (286.2) million. The comparable EBITA rate stood at 5.7% (4.3%). Comparable return on equity was 14.3% (8.0%) and the net debt to comparable EBITDA, rolling 12 months ratio was 3.7 (2.0).
Espoo, August 18, 2025
Aspo Plc
Board of Directors
