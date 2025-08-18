403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Air Canada Flight Attendants Reject Returning to Work
(MENAFN) Air Canada’s flight attendants are pressing on with their strike, despite a federal mandate to return to work and the initiation of binding arbitration intended to settle the ongoing conflict.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), speaking to a news outlet on Sunday, confirmed the continuation of the job action.
Representing approximately 10,000 crew members, CUPE sharply criticized the federal Minister of Employment, Patty Hajdu.
The union alleged that Hajdu had capitulated to Air Canada’s influence, according to a news agency.
Earlier that day, the Montreal-headquartered carrier outlined its intentions to gradually reinstate flights, starting Sunday evening.
However, the airline cautioned travelers that a full return to standard operations would require several more days.
In a related statement, Air Canada noted that the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) had directed the airline to reestablish services and have all flight attendants back on duty by 2 p.m. Eastern Time.
The government’s back-to-work directive was issued on Saturday—less than half a day after the initial walkout and subsequent lockout began.
"I don't think anyone's in the mood to go back to work," said Lillian Speedie, vice-president of CUPE Local 4092, during an interview with the news agency while picketing outside Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga on Sunday.
"To legislate us back to work 12 hours after we started? I'm sorry, snowstorms have shut down Air Canada for longer than we were allowed to strike," he remarked.
Later that same day, Air Canada revealed that the CIRB had extended the conditions of the existing collective agreement—which had been scheduled to expire on March 31—until a new contract is reached between the airline and the union.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), speaking to a news outlet on Sunday, confirmed the continuation of the job action.
Representing approximately 10,000 crew members, CUPE sharply criticized the federal Minister of Employment, Patty Hajdu.
The union alleged that Hajdu had capitulated to Air Canada’s influence, according to a news agency.
Earlier that day, the Montreal-headquartered carrier outlined its intentions to gradually reinstate flights, starting Sunday evening.
However, the airline cautioned travelers that a full return to standard operations would require several more days.
In a related statement, Air Canada noted that the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) had directed the airline to reestablish services and have all flight attendants back on duty by 2 p.m. Eastern Time.
The government’s back-to-work directive was issued on Saturday—less than half a day after the initial walkout and subsequent lockout began.
"I don't think anyone's in the mood to go back to work," said Lillian Speedie, vice-president of CUPE Local 4092, during an interview with the news agency while picketing outside Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga on Sunday.
"To legislate us back to work 12 hours after we started? I'm sorry, snowstorms have shut down Air Canada for longer than we were allowed to strike," he remarked.
Later that same day, Air Canada revealed that the CIRB had extended the conditions of the existing collective agreement—which had been scheduled to expire on March 31—until a new contract is reached between the airline and the union.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment