Snoonu Launches 'On-Time Guarantee' Programme

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Snoonu, Qatar's leading homegrown super app, has introduced its new 'On-Time Guarantee' programme, transforming its brand promise of fastest delivery and best customer experience into a clear commitment.

The initiative promises greater peace of mind for users by ensuring every order is delivered with punctuality and care. In cases where a delivery is delayed beyond the committed time, Snoonu will take proactive steps to acknowledge customers' patience and maintain trust.

The programme comes as Qatar's digital economy experiences rapid growth, with rising expectations for seamless, dependable service. By combining innovation with attentive customer care, Snoonu continues to highlight the values of quality and consistency that set the local market apart.

Rahma Abid, Acting Chief Marketing Officer at Snoonu, said,“Our mission is not just to deliver products, but to deliver trust and respect for our customers' time. The On-Time Guarantee reflects our promise to stand by our word and uphold the highest standards.”

Founded and grown in Qatar, Snoonu has become a trusted part of everyday life, offering services across restaurants, groceries, retail, and more. The new programme underscores Snoonu's role as a national tech leader and a key contributor to the country's drive for service excellence.

