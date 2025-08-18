PISQ Marks Pakistan's Independence Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Pakistan International School Qatar (PISQ) celebrated the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan with zeal, national spirit, and community participation. The day was marked by colourful activities, heartfelt addresses, and a special cricket match hosted in collaboration with the Embassy of Pakistan.

The celebrations began in the morning at the school campus, where PISQ Principal Ch Muhammad Afzal led the programme with full energy and enthusiasm. Accompanied by the Vice-Principals and management team, he cut the Independence Day cake, symbolising unity and pride in Pakistan's national heritage. In his inspiring address, the principal reminded everyone of the immense sacrifices made for the country's freedom and urged the PISQ community to remain committed to excellence, discipline, and progress. He also shared his vision of a brighter future for Pakistan and the school, highlighting the importance of education in shaping tomorrow's leaders.

The school grounds resonated with patriotic fervour, as students, staff, and management expressed their love for the homeland through participation and joyous celebration. The event concluded with a renewed sense of pride, unity, and hope. Later in the evening, the spirit of Independence Day was carried forward with a special cricket match organised by the Embassy of Pakistan at the PISQ Cricket Ground.

Staff members, alumni, and members of the Pakistani community came together in friendly competition, adding excitement and cheer to the national day celebrations. The cricket match not only showcased sportsmanship but also served as a symbol of community bonding under the green flag.