Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Preparatory Meeting For 6Th Session Of Qatari-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee Convenes In Cairo

Preparatory Meeting For 6Th Session Of Qatari-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee Convenes In Cairo


2025-08-18 02:12:09
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The preparatory meeting for the sixth session of the Qatari-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee convened in Cairo, Egypt, yesterday at the senior officials' level. The State of Qatar's delegation was chaired by Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nayef bin Abdullah Al Emadi, while the Egyptian side was chaired by Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Arab Affairs, H E Ihab Fahmy. The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials from both sides.

MENAFN18082025000063011010ID1109940089

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search