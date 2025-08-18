Qatar Customs Reports Significant Seizures In July

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Authority of Customs has reported significant seizures during July, reflecting its continued vigilance in protecting Qatar's borders and safeguarding society from illicit trade.

Yousef Muteb Al-Nuaimi, Director of Air Cargo Customs, announced that the most notable cases involved prohibited substances, particularly narcotics. These were followed by violations related to tax evasion, establishment regulations, and infringements of intellectual property rights.

Al-Nuaimi stressed that customs enforcement is a continuous effort, not restricted to certain periods of the year.“We work around the clock, throughout the year, to ensure that prohibited goods and illegal practices are intercepted at all entry points into the country. Our efforts are visible both through official reports and through updates shared on our communication platforms,” he said.



According to Al-Nuaimi, the treatment of confiscated items varies depending on the nature of the violation. Prohibited items such as narcotics are immediately transferred to the competent security authorities after customs officers complete the official seizure reports. Other types of customs violations are stored in customs warehouses until settlement procedures and legal reconciliations are finalised.

The Director also highlighted the authority's use of advanced technology to enhance border control and detection efforts. Qatar Customs operates an integrated risk engine system, which carefully identifies inspection measures based on anticipated risks.