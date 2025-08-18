QF Welcomes New Students With A Call To Serve Society

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The value and the benefit of serving society were illustrated to more than 800 new university students who are now part of Qatar Foundation's unique ecosystem of education as an annual gathering marking the start of the new academic year encouraged them to embrace the spirit of giving back.

The traditional Marhaba event held at Multaqa (Education City Student Centre) saw students who are embarking on studies within the eight universities at Qatar Foundation (QF) learn about the opportunities that await them over the coming years, and what it means to be a QF student.

Speaking to the students, CEO of Qatar Foundation, Yousif Al-Naama, said,“You're taking your first steps on an incredible journey, in a place of learning, discovery, and connection that is unlike anything else anywhere in the world.

Qatar Foundation CEO Yousif Al-Naama interacts with participants during the event.

“And you're taking those steps in the year that marks the 30th anniversary of QF – three decades of nurturing future leaders and change-makers like you, equipping them to excel in their fields and nurturing them to lead fulfilling lives.

Emphasising the sense of belonging and shared identity that comes from entering the QF ecosystem, he said,“Wherever you are from, whatever university you are studying at, wherever you hope your path will lead, you are united by the fact you are students of QF.

“You are part of our community; and you are part of our story – a story that we've been writing for 30 years, and that you will now help us write the next chapters of.”

President of Higher Education and Education Adviser, QF, Francisco Marmolejo told the new students,“Among QF's values are 'integrity' and 'community'. In everything we do, we contribute to the progress of society – in Qatar, across our region, and around the world. And that includes the educational experience that we offer.

“We encourage, enable, and provide opportunities for every one of you to be of service to society - either by volunteerism, advocacy, supporting, and even creating community-focus initiatives, or through any pathway that allows you to give something to others.

“Nothing makes us prouder than when we see the growth not only of future professionals, but of young people who embody good citizenship, and who recognize that being of service to society is also an investment in your own future. Seek to find your own path of service because it will bring you growth, fulfilment, a sense of greater purpose, and an experience every bit as unforgettable and valuable as the academic journey you are embarking on.”

The day-long event also included student showcases, where representatives from the QF universities spoke about community service and student engagement, along with a fair that introduced new students to the opportunities available across Education City.

Keynote speaker Amjad Alnour, a filmmaker, journalist, and TV presenter, spoke about his own college experience, encouraging students to recognise the value of helping others. And he told them,“Why don't you try advocacy? Find yourself a cause that's worth fighting for, give it your all, and see how that makes you feel.

“Not only will it help you shift the focus from your own personal problems by being of service to others, but it will also give you a sense of fulfilment and self-worth - a sense that you matter to those people that seek help. With the explosion of AI, social media, and technology, you have the tools to be loud and to speak up.”

QF's higher education ecosystem includes Hamad Bin Khalifa University and seven partner universities: Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar; Georgetown University in Qatar; HEC Paris, Doha; Northwestern University in Qatar; Texas A&M University at Qatar; Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar; and Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar.

