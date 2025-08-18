US Embassy And Alhosh Gallery Present 'Evening Of Art And American Jazz'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The US Embassy Doha in partnership with ALHosh Gallery presents an Evening of Art and American Jazz featuring a live performance by the US AFCENT Band tomorrow Tuesday, August 19, at 7pm at ALHosh Gallery, Marina Way One, The Pearl.

The US AFCENT Band will showcase a performance that spans the history of jazz, from timeless classics to contemporary compositions. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the high-calibre musicians surrounded by more than 300 artworks by 120 local and international artists.

Born from a fusion of traditions, jazz is a testament to the power of creative expression and a cornerstone of America's cultural heritage. As the lead-up to the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, this US-Qatar exchange initiative offers an early celebration.

The event underscores the embassy's dedication to honouring cultural heritage and supporting dynamic creative economies.

This event is free and open to the public.