US Embassy And Alhosh Gallery Present 'Evening Of Art And American Jazz'
Doha, Qatar: The US Embassy Doha in partnership with ALHosh Gallery presents an Evening of Art and American Jazz featuring a live performance by the US AFCENT Band tomorrow Tuesday, August 19, at 7pm at ALHosh Gallery, Marina Way One, The Pearl.
The US AFCENT Band will showcase a performance that spans the history of jazz, from timeless classics to contemporary compositions. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the high-calibre musicians surrounded by more than 300 artworks by 120 local and international artists.
Born from a fusion of traditions, jazz is a testament to the power of creative expression and a cornerstone of America's cultural heritage. As the lead-up to the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, this US-Qatar exchange initiative offers an early celebration.
The event underscores the embassy's dedication to honouring cultural heritage and supporting dynamic creative economies.
This event is free and open to the public.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment