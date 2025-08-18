Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Factory Fire Leaves 20 Dead, 134 Injured in Russia

2025-08-18 02:10:05
(MENAFN) A deadly fire erupted at a production facility in the Shilovsky district of Russia’s Ryazan Oblast, leaving 20 people dead and 134 injured, the regional operational headquarters confirmed Monday.

As of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (0400 GMT), the center reported that 20 victims had been confirmed dead. Among those injured, 31 are currently hospitalized in medical facilities across Ryazan and Moscow, while 103 others are receiving outpatient care.

Ryazan Governor Pavel Malkov said the blaze began Friday morning at the industrial site within the district. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed.

Emergency responders continue to conduct search and rescue operations at the location, working to secure the area and provide assistance to those affected by the incident. Authorities have not released further details on the ongoing investigation or potential safety measures.

MENAFN18082025000045017169ID1109940084

