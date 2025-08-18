403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Factory Fire Leaves 20 Dead, 134 Injured in Russia
(MENAFN) A deadly fire erupted at a production facility in the Shilovsky district of Russia’s Ryazan Oblast, leaving 20 people dead and 134 injured, the regional operational headquarters confirmed Monday.
As of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (0400 GMT), the center reported that 20 victims had been confirmed dead. Among those injured, 31 are currently hospitalized in medical facilities across Ryazan and Moscow, while 103 others are receiving outpatient care.
Ryazan Governor Pavel Malkov said the blaze began Friday morning at the industrial site within the district. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed.
Emergency responders continue to conduct search and rescue operations at the location, working to secure the area and provide assistance to those affected by the incident. Authorities have not released further details on the ongoing investigation or potential safety measures.
As of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (0400 GMT), the center reported that 20 victims had been confirmed dead. Among those injured, 31 are currently hospitalized in medical facilities across Ryazan and Moscow, while 103 others are receiving outpatient care.
Ryazan Governor Pavel Malkov said the blaze began Friday morning at the industrial site within the district. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed.
Emergency responders continue to conduct search and rescue operations at the location, working to secure the area and provide assistance to those affected by the incident. Authorities have not released further details on the ongoing investigation or potential safety measures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment