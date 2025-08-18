Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For August 18

2025-08-18 02:07:57
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 18, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 42 currencies went up, while 3 currencies dropped down compared to August 17.

The official rate for $1 is 574,519 rials, while one euro is valued at 671,981 rials. On August 17, the euro was priced at 670,856 rials.

Currency

Rial on August 18

Rial on August 17

1 US dollar

USD

574,519

573,121

1 British pound

GBP

778,943

776,817

1 Swiss franc

CHF

712,041

710,311

1 Swedish króna

SEK

60,104

59,983

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

56,353

56,198

1 Danish krone

DKK

90,081

89,859

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,565

6,548

1 UAE Dirham

AED

156,438

156,057

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,876,626

1,870,519

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

203,667

203,171

100 Japanese yen

JPY

390,740

389,433

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,432

73,239

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,492,644

1,488,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

415,994

414,755

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

340,574

339,418

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,646

32,564

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,074

14,045

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,176

7,153

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

157,835

157,451

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,853

43,742

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

374,605

372,878

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

153,205

152,832

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,527,976

1,524,258

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

448,922

446,709

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

472,859

473,018

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,095

19,049

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

274

273

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

410,117

409,122

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

106,227

105,969

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,993

79,776

100 Thai baht

THB

1,771,368

1,767,437

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

136,375

136,055

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

413,753

412,554

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

810,323

808,351

1 euro

EUR

671,981

670,856

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

106,291

106,068

1 Georgian lari

GEL

212,843

212,243

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,589

35,475

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,399

8,385

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

171,983

171,337

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

337,774

336,955

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,006,584

1,004,111

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

61,469

61,483

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

164,025

163,282

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

4,216

4,234

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 842,769 rials and $1 costs 720,536 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 818,221 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 699,549 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 931,000–934,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.06–1.09 million rials.

