Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For August 18
|
Currency
|
Rial on August 18
|
Rial on August 17
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
574,519
|
573,121
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
778,943
|
776,817
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
712,041
|
710,311
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
60,104
|
59,983
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
56,353
|
56,198
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
90,081
|
89,859
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,565
|
6,548
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
156,438
|
156,057
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,876,626
|
1,870,519
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
203,667
|
203,171
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
390,740
|
389,433
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
73,432
|
73,239
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,492,644
|
1,488,233
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
415,994
|
414,755
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
340,574
|
339,418
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
32,646
|
32,564
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
14,074
|
14,045
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
7,176
|
7,153
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
157,835
|
157,451
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
43,853
|
43,742
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
44
|
44
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
374,605
|
372,878
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
153,205
|
152,832
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,527,976
|
1,524,258
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
448,922
|
446,709
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
472,859
|
473,018
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
19,095
|
19,049
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
274
|
273
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
410,117
|
409,122
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
106,227
|
105,969
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
79,993
|
79,776
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,771,368
|
1,767,437
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
136,375
|
136,055
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
413,753
|
412,554
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
810,323
|
808,351
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
671,981
|
670,856
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
106,291
|
106,068
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
212,843
|
212,243
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
35,589
|
35,475
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,399
|
8,385
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
171,983
|
171,337
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
337,774
|
336,955
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
1,006,584
|
1,004,111
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
61,469
|
61,483
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
164,025
|
163,282
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
4,216
|
4,234
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 842,769 rials and $1 costs 720,536 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 818,221 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 699,549 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 931,000–934,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.06–1.09 million rials.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment