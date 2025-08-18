Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For August 18

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 18, Trend reports. According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 42 currencies went up, while 3 currencies dropped down compared to August 17. The official rate for $1 is 574,519 rials, while one euro is valued at 671,981 rials. On August 17, the euro was priced at 670,856 rials.

Currency Rial on August 18 Rial on August 17 1 US dollar USD 574,519 573,121 1 British pound GBP 778,943 776,817 1 Swiss franc CHF 712,041 710,311 1 Swedish króna SEK 60,104 59,983 1 Norwegian krone NOK 56,353 56,198 1 Danish krone DKK 90,081 89,859 1 Indian rupee INR 6,565 6,548 1 UAE Dirham AED 156,438 156,057 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,876,626 1,870,519 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 203,667 203,171 100 Japanese yen JPY 390,740 389,433 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,432 73,239 1 Omani rial OMR 1,492,644 1,488,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 415,994 414,755 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 340,574 339,418 1 South African rand ZAR 32,646 32,564 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,074 14,045 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,176 7,153 1 Qatari riyal QAR 157,835 157,451 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,853 43,742 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 374,605 372,878 1 Saudi riyal SAR 153,205 152,832 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,527,976 1,524,258 1 Singapore dollar SGD 448,922 446,709 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 472,859 473,018 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,095 19,049 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 274 273 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 410,117 409,122 1 Libyan dinar LYD 106,227 105,969 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,993 79,776 100 Thai baht THB 1,771,368 1,767,437 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 136,375 136,055 1,000 South Korean won KRW 413,753 412,554 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 810,323 808,351 1 euro EUR 671,981 670,856 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 106,291 106,068 1 Georgian lari GEL 212,843 212,243 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,589 35,475 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,399 8,385 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 171,983 171,337 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 337,774 336,955 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,006,584 1,004,111 1 Tajik somoni TJS 61,469 61,483 1 Turkmen manat TMT 164,025 163,282 Venezuelan bolívar VES 4,216 4,234

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 842,769 rials and $1 costs 720,536 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 818,221 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 699,549 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 931,000–934,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.06–1.09 million rials.