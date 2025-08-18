Uzbekistan, Afghanistan Launch Landmark Agreement For Four Energy Projects
The signing ceremony took place in Kabul with the participation of Uzbekistan's Minister of Energy, Jurabek Mirzamahmudov, and senior officials from both countries. The agreements were signed between Afghanistan's energy company Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) and Uzbek partners. The projects are expected to be completed within 18 months, enabling Afghanistan to import between 800 and 1,000 megawatts of electricity from Uzbekistan.
The agreements encompass four key projects: the construction of the 500 kV Surkhan–Dasht-e-Alwan power transmission line with a capacity of 1,000 MW, the expansion of the Argandi substation to 800 MVA, the construction of the 220 kV Kabul–Sheik-Mesri transmission line with a capacity of 800 MW, and the establishment of the Sheik-Mesri substation in Nangarhar with a capacity of 126 MVA.
In the interim, bilateral commerce between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan has escalated by 68 percent since the onset of 2025, culminating in a cumulative figure of $402 million relative to the corresponding timeframe of the previous year. This substantial expansion underscores the fortification of economic linkages and the escalating collaboration between the two nations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment