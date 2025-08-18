Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Air Canada Announces Flights Resumption Sunday Evening

2025-08-18 02:05:54
(MENAFN) Air Canada declared on Sunday it will resume flight operations Sunday evening following a binding arbitration order from the Canadian federal government aimed at ending a strike by roughly 10,000 flight attendants that began early Saturday.

The airline, Canada’s largest, said in a news release that while flights will restart immediately with Sunday evening departures, it will take several days for operations to fully normalize.

In contrast, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) told media on Sunday that flight attendants plan to defy the government’s back-to-work directive and continue striking.

On Saturday, Canadian Minister of Jobs and Families Patty Hajdu issued a statement explaining that she invoked her powers under the Canada Labour Code to instruct the Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to arbitrate the dispute between Air Canada and CUPE.

The CIRB directed Air Canada to resume airline operations and mandated that all Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flight attendants return to work by 14:00 EDT (1800 GMT) Sunday, according to the release.

Additionally, the CIRB extended the collective agreement term between Air Canada and CUPE, which expired on March 31, 2025, through April 1, 2025, until a new agreement is finalized, the statement said.

After eight months of negotiations covering pay raises, ground pay, pension and benefit improvements, and increased crew rest, Air Canada and CUPE have yet to reach a tentative contract agreement.

