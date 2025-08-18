Death Toll From Morning Drone Attack In Kharkiv Rises To Three, Including Child
“Unfortunately, the body of another person killed by an enemy 'shahid' has been found. In total, three people have died , including a small child,” Ihor Terekhov wrote .
Earlier, the mayor of Kharkiv reported the death of a one-year-old child.Read also: Guided bomb attacks in Sumy region damage 10 private houses, casualties reported
“At this moment, medics are providing assistance to a 6-year-old girl and a 42-year-old woman. The number of victims of the morning attack on Kharkiv is constantly growing,” Oleh Syniehubov said .
As reported by Ukrinform, Kharkiv was attacked by Shaheds in the morning , causing fires in the city's Industrial District and resulting in reports of deaths and injuries.
Illustrative photo
