Thor Explorations Announces High Grade Mineralisation Intersected At Segilola
|Hole ID
|East
|North
|RL
|Depth (m)
|Dip
|Azi-muth
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Grade (g/tAu)
|True Width (m)
|SNMDD029
|4083
|11757
|328
|270
|-67
|90
|223.4
|226.0
|2.6
|1.87
|2.1
|SNMDD031
|4272
|10304
|292
|63
|-61
|89
|47.8
|49.6
|1.8
|3.13
|1.5
|SNMDD032
|4289
|10358
|307
|49
|-60
|90
|33.1
|35.0
|1.9
|3.22
|1.6
|SNMDD038
|4040
|11710
|346
|305
|-66
|90
|274.0
|276.9
|2.9
|1.90
|2.4
|SNMDD045
|4067
|10806
|357
|326
|-65
|91
|305.2
|310.0
|4.8
|1.17
|3.9
|SNMDD048
|4047
|10866
|359
|320
|-55
|91
|300.0
|301.9
|1.9
|2.00
|1.7
|SNMDD053A
|4078
|11755
|328
|290
|-74
|91
|260.7
|262.5
|1.8
|5.41
|1.3
|SNMDD056
|4083
|10769
|355
|318
|-66
|91
|291.8
|295.4
|3.55
|1.50
|2.9
|SNMDD057
|4049
|10859
|359
|305
|-53
|91
|286.5
|289.2
|2.7
|2.05
|2.5
|SNMDD058
|4091
|11791
|326
|242
|-65
|91
|208.5
|211.0
|2.5
|1.40
|2.1
|SNMDD059
|4083
|10774
|355
|316
|-66
|91
|291.0
|296.9
|5.9
|6.00
|4.7
|SNMDD060
|4044
|10883
|360
|302
|-49
|91
|284.0
|287.2
|3.15
|1.14
|3.0
|SNMDD060
|
|
|
|
|
|
|294.8
|299.0
|4.2
|12.48
|3.9
|SNMDD061
|4114
|10725
|344
|245
|-54
|91
|195.5
|197.5
|2.0
|17.86
|1.8
|SNMDD061
|
|
|
|
|
|
|222.1
|226.6
|4.46
|3.71
|4.1
Table 1: Significant Drillhole Intersections
( >3gram-metres, 0.5g/tAu cut off, Min. length 0.5m, Max. internal dilution 1m)
Drilling has focussed on two main areas: the Northern Zone, where the targeted mineralisation is confined to a discrete, west-dipping, 100m long shoot with a pronounced steep southerly plunge, and the Southern Zone where mineralisation appears to have a shallow-plunging flat geometry in longitudinal section view (Figure 2).
The Southern Zone is characterised by four stacked parallel lodes that dip at about 600 towards the west. In this area the western-most, or hanging wall, lode, which is referred to as the 400 Lode, is typically 0.5 to 3m thick and notable for elevated grades. For example, 400 Lode intersections include 2m grading 17.86g/tAu in SNMDD061.
The main mineralised structure in the Southern Zone is referred to as the 300 Lode and is typically more continuous with true widths of 3-5m. Significant intersections of the 300 Lode from the current drilling include 5.9m grading 6.0g/tAu in drillhole SNMDD059 and 4.2m grading 12.48g/tAu in drillhole SNMDD060.
Figure 1: Drillhole Location Map and Cross Sections
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 2: Longitudinal Section Showing Gramme-Metre Contours and Drill Intercepts
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Next Steps
The preliminary economic assessment ( "PEA" ) completed in 2018 included an "underground" indicated resource of 28,000 ounces grading 9.4g/tAu, together with an inferred resource of 90,000 ounces grading 7.9g/tAu.
Given the fundamental change in the project economics brought about by the current record gold price, the Company will review the option of further extending the open pit as opposed to transitioning, in the short term, to an underground operation.
The current program is targeting both upgrading the inferred resource below the pit and increasing the overall size of the resource with the objective of increasing the life of mine at Segilola.
Ongoing work streams will also incorporate geotechnical and metallurgical studies.
Qualified Person
The above information has been prepared under the supervision of Alfred Gillman (Fellow AusIMM, Chartered Professional), who is designated as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 and the AIM Rules and has reviewed and approves the content of this news release. He has also reviewed QA/QC, sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information.
THOR EXPLORATIONS LTD.
Segun Lawson
President & CEO
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented constitutes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws, and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially form the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the Company's ability to fully finance the Project, to bring the Project into operation or to produce gold from the Project, and the use of the proceeds. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release and accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.
Appendix 2: Longitudinal Section Showing Gramme-Metre Contours and Drill Intercepts
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
