Equinor ASA: Ex. Dividend First Quarter 2025 Today OSE


2025-08-18 02:01:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The shares in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR; NYSE: EQNR) will as from today be traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange exclusive the first quarter 2025 cash dividend as detailed below.

Ex. date: 18 August 2025

Dividend amount: 0.37

Announced currency: USD

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


