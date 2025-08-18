500 Kw Solar Power Plant To Be Installed At KN Energies' Klaipėda Liquid Energy Products Terminal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 14 August 2025, AB KN Energies and UAB Elmitra, the contractor selected through a public procurement procedure, signed a contract for the installation of a 500 kW solar power plant at the Klaipėda liquid energy products terminal.

The project covers all installation stages – from design to grid connection. Photovoltaic modules will be installed on the rooftops of buildings and throughout the terminal's territory.

It is estimated that the plant will generate nearly half a gigawatt-hour of electricity annually, helping avoid more than 74 tons of CO2 emissions. This amount is equivalent to the emissions from driving approximately 418,000 kilometers in a car or burning 29,000 liters of diesel – all of which will no longer be emitted into the atmosphere once the powerplant is operational.

KN Energies will invest nearly 350 thousand euros in the project, part of which has been received as investment support under the "New Generation Lithuania" plan, funded by the European Union's "NextGenerationEU" instrument.





