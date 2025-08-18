Two Women File Fresh Sexual Assault Complaints Against Rapper Vedan, Seek Chief Minister's Intervention

Rapper Vedan is at the center of fresh controversies as his anticipatory bail petition in a rape case is set to be reviewed by the High Court today. Two women have recently approached the Chief Minister with sexual assault complaints against him, and they have requested a personal meeting with him, expected to take place soon.

Allegations by Two Women Span 2020–2021

The first complainant states that Vedan invited her to Kochi under the pretext of collaborating on a research project about Dalit music, only to allegedly subject her to sexual assault. She recounts being physically attacked when she resisted his advances.

The second woman, who is also a musician, alleges that Vedan pursued a romantic relationship with her after appreciating her performances. She accuses him of then subjecting her to violent sexual assault. Both women had previously voiced their accusations against Vedan during the #MeToo movement and the said incidents occurred during 2020–2021.

Police Investigation and Evidence Submitted

Rapper Vedan approached court for an anticipatory bail petition in a rape case following a woman's statement to authorities. The statement describes five separate instances of assault, which she claims occurred in Kozhikode, Kochi, and Aluva. She further alleges that some of these incidents involved drug use and mentions specific friends who are aware of what happened. Additionally, she claims to have lent Vedan a total of Rs 31,000 over time, providing GPay payment records as proof.

The investigation, under the supervision of the Thrikkakara ACP and being managed by the Infopark Station House Officer, is ongoing. The police have charged Vedan with non-bailable offenses based on the complaints. According to the first complainant, Vedan has avoided all contact with her since July 2023, which has deeply affected her emotional well-being and contributed to her depression.