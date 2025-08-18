403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Allegedly Supports Plan to Cede Donbas to Russia
(MENAFN) According to leaked information from a post-summit conversation with European leaders, U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly in favor of a proposal that would allow Russia to gain control of unoccupied Ukrainian land as part of a broader peace settlement.
This development, first revealed after the summit, highlights Trump's inclination toward resolving the conflict through concessions rather than continued military confrontation.
As per a news agency, Trump informed European officials that he believed a resolution to the war could be achieved if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to hand over the Donbas region.
This area, which Russian troops have been unable to fully capture despite over three years of conflict, is seen as pivotal in negotiations. The report cited two senior European officials as its sources.
Additional insights from a news outlet suggest that during discussions held in Alaska, Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded Ukraine's withdrawal from Donbas — specifically the Donetsk and Luhansk regions — as a condition to end the conflict. In return, Putin offered to halt further military advances and solidify the existing battle lines elsewhere.
Although Russia has seized most of Luhansk, Ukrainian forces still retain critical positions in Donetsk, such as Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, and other heavily defended locations.
Reports indicate that Putin assured Trump he would freeze military movements in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions if Russia gained full control over Donetsk and Luhansk.
Trump reportedly supported conceding the resource-rich Donbas to Russia, underscoring his favor for a permanent peace accord over a temporary ceasefire.
In a Saturday social media post, he remarked that a ceasefire “often times do not hold up,” reinforcing his stance on achieving a lasting settlement.
In response, European leaders issued a joint statement saying they were “ready to work with US President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy towards a trilateral summit with European support.”
However, they firmly maintained that “it will be up to Ukraine to make decisions on its territory. International borders must not be changed by force.”
This development, first revealed after the summit, highlights Trump's inclination toward resolving the conflict through concessions rather than continued military confrontation.
As per a news agency, Trump informed European officials that he believed a resolution to the war could be achieved if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to hand over the Donbas region.
This area, which Russian troops have been unable to fully capture despite over three years of conflict, is seen as pivotal in negotiations. The report cited two senior European officials as its sources.
Additional insights from a news outlet suggest that during discussions held in Alaska, Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded Ukraine's withdrawal from Donbas — specifically the Donetsk and Luhansk regions — as a condition to end the conflict. In return, Putin offered to halt further military advances and solidify the existing battle lines elsewhere.
Although Russia has seized most of Luhansk, Ukrainian forces still retain critical positions in Donetsk, such as Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, and other heavily defended locations.
Reports indicate that Putin assured Trump he would freeze military movements in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions if Russia gained full control over Donetsk and Luhansk.
Trump reportedly supported conceding the resource-rich Donbas to Russia, underscoring his favor for a permanent peace accord over a temporary ceasefire.
In a Saturday social media post, he remarked that a ceasefire “often times do not hold up,” reinforcing his stance on achieving a lasting settlement.
In response, European leaders issued a joint statement saying they were “ready to work with US President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy towards a trilateral summit with European support.”
However, they firmly maintained that “it will be up to Ukraine to make decisions on its territory. International borders must not be changed by force.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment