Jordan Revitalize Tourism with Expanded Low-Cost Flights to Europe
(MENAFN) Jordan is set to resume and widen its network of low-cost air routes to Europe starting late August, part of a strategic effort to revitalize its tourism sector amid ongoing regional tensions, officials announced Sunday.
Wizz Air, Hungary’s budget airline, will relaunch its Budapest–Amman route on August 26, offering year-round service twice a week. This marks the return of low-cost carriers to Jordan’s skies after a period of reduced connectivity.
On Sunday, Tourism and Antiquities Minister Makram Al-Qaisi stated that the 2025/26 winter season will offer the largest network of low-cost flights ever, linking Jordan to 18 European destinations through airlines such as Ryanair, Wizz Air, and Eurowings.
Four new connections are also scheduled to launch to Aqaba, Jordan’s Red Sea port city, with flights arriving from Katowice and Warsaw (Poland), Bucharest (Romania), and Sofia (Bulgaria). These routes are expected to bolster Aqaba’s appeal as a destination for beach and winter travel.
Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, Director General of the Jordan Tourism Board, announced that winter services will resume on September 16 and continue through March 2026, with potential plans to expand into the summer season. The reintroduction of budget flights is part of broader efforts to attract more tourists to key destinations such as Petra, Wadi Rum, the Dead Sea, Aqaba, and other notable sites.
The tourism rebound is already showing results. According to official figures, tourism revenue surged 11.9% in the first half of 2025, reaching approximately $3.67 billion.
