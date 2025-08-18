KP Health Department Begins Recruitment For Long-Vacant Management Posts, Over 1,100 Applicants In The Running

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has initiated the long-awaited recruitment process for vacant management positions, with the provincial Public Service Commission (KPPSC) releasing both the recruitment schedule and the syllabus for the written examinations.

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Health, Ehtesham Ali, said that a total of 1,167 candidates from across the province have applied for these posts and have already been issued roll numbers.

He noted that this is the first time such a large-scale recruitment drive for management staff is being carried out simultaneously in the department.

This hiring is part of a major initiative led by Ehtesham Ali's in which more than 10,000 medical staff are being recruited across the province. The positions include specialists, medical officers, paramedical staff, and other key roles.

According to the health advisor, filling these management positions will help eliminate administrative mismanagement, make healthcare facilities self-sufficient, and ensure that local doctors are hired on a contract basis as a core component of the plan.