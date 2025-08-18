PML-N's Amir Muqam Hints At Possible Change Of Government In KP

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president and Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam, has said that a change of government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not out of the question, adding that the party will prove its majority at the right time. He said that with 53 members in the provincial assembly, a strong opposition alliance could overturn the political balance in KP.

Speaking in Swabi after offering condolences at the residence of PML-N KP Additional General Secretary Haji Dildar Khan over the death of his brother, Muqam said the PML-N leadership is willing to hold talks with opposition parties, but regretted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is not interested. He said PTI chief Imran Khan is facing court cases and should face them in court.

Muqam stressed that PML-N has no connection with the verdicts in the May 9 cases and is prepared to sit together for the sake of national interest. He criticised PTI's decision to protest on Kashmir Exploitation Day, calling it inappropriate, and condemned its call for protests on Independence Day, describing it as an act of hostility against the country.

He accused the available PTI leadership of attempting to create chaos in the country on August 14 to please India and Israel, while stating that the PML-N-led federal government would celebrate Independence Day in a grand manner and express solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

Muqam concluded that the Pakistani nation has always voted for the PML-N for its patriotism and that future governance in the country will be under the green flag.