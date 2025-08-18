Imran Khan's Sons Would Find Politics A Difficult Task, Says Rana Sanaullah

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Prime Minister's Adviser Rana Sanaullah has said that politics would be a difficult undertaking for Imran Khan's sons.

In a statement, Rana Sanaullah remarked that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) call for August 5 did not receive public response.“I think Imran Khan's sons have not applied for a visa; if they do, it should be granted,” he said.

He added that if Imran Khan's sons wish to enter politics and lead a movement under the current circumstances, it would not be an easy task.

Rana Sanaullah further said that he was satisfied with the performance of the coalition government and believed that several of the country's problems would be resolved in the next two to three years.

It is worth mentioning that in July, Rana Sanaullah had stated that if Imran Khan's sons were arrested, they would gain political spotlight .