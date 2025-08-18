Schoolteacher And Young Daughter Shot Dead In Lower Dir, Protesters Block Road
In a tragic incident in Asbanr Shorshang area of Lower Dir district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a government schoolteacher and his young daughter were shot dead by unidentified assailants on Wednesday.
According to police sources, the victim, identified as Umar Khaliq, a teacher at Government Primary School Manrai, was traveling on a motorcycle with his five-year-old daughter to school when unknown gunmen opened fire. Both father and daughter died on the spot.
Police said the motive behind the killing could not be immediately ascertained.
Following the incident, residents staged a protest by placing the bodies on the road, blocking the Chakdara-Chitral main highway for two hours. The demonstrators demanded the immediate arrest of the killers.
