Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Schoolteacher And Young Daughter Shot Dead In Lower Dir, Protesters Block Road


2025-08-18 01:48:09
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)

In a tragic incident in Asbanr Shorshang area of Lower Dir district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a government schoolteacher and his young daughter were shot dead by unidentified assailants on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victim, identified as Umar Khaliq, a teacher at Government Primary School Manrai, was traveling on a motorcycle with his five-year-old daughter to school when unknown gunmen opened fire. Both father and daughter died on the spot.

Also Read: Thousands Displaced as Targeted Operation Continues in Bajaur; Curfew Imposed in Multiple Areas

Police said the motive behind the killing could not be immediately ascertained.

Following the incident, residents staged a protest by placing the bodies on the road, blocking the Chakdara-Chitral main highway for two hours. The demonstrators demanded the immediate arrest of the killers.

